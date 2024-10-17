Chatuchak condo residents glue-d to growing homeless woes

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents of a condominium in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, raised concerns about a growing number of homeless individuals who have taken up residence in front of their building, indulging in alcohol and glue sniffing, and leaving food waste scattered. Despite repeated reports to local government officials, the issue remains unresolved.

A post on the Facebook page Drama-addict highlighted the problem, with a resident seeking assistance. The resident asked, “Can I report the homeless people around my condo? The Ideo Phaholyothin Chatuchak condo has a significant number of homeless people, nearly 10. They consume alcohol, sniff glue, and leave food waste everywhere. It is extremely dirty.”

The condominium’s management has reported the situation to local government officials multiple times, but the homeless individuals continue to return to the same spot. The resident expressed fear that this group might pose a threat, especially considering the high number of women and children living in the condo.

“I am afraid that this group might cause some frightening incidents because there are many people, including women and children, living in this condo.”

The situation has escalated to a point where residents are increasingly worried about their safety and the cleanliness of their living environment. The presence of nearly 10 homeless individuals engaging in such behaviour has created a sense of unease among the condo inhabitants, reported KhaoSod.

“We have reported this issue several times, yet nothing has changed. We are genuinely concerned for our safety and the cleanliness of our home.”

