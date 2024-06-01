Confusion at BKK Airport Immigration: Travelers got 30 days entry instead of 60 days

The recent announcement of a 60 days visa exempt at arrival in Thailand has apparently not yet been enforced at Suvarnabhumi Airport and land borders.

Confused travellers arriving this morning at Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) received 30 day entry stamps only, not 60 days as they had expected. The announcement from different Thai Government entities had announced 60 days stamps for most nationalities from June 1, 2024.

The British Foreign Office, Wikipedia and various Thai Embassies and Consulates did announce the start of the new 60-days visa exemption start as of June 1, 2024.

ASEAN NOW visa forum published photos of entry stamps from this morning showing 30 days arrival stamps only. Confused and disappointed travelers shared their 30-days entry stamps on social media this morning. Follow the forum discussion here.

Here is the original article:

Thailand has extended the visa-free exemption period for visitors from 30 to 60 days .This is great news for tourists and business travelers alike, as it will allow them to stay in Thailand for longer periods of time.

The visa exemption applies to nationals of 93 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan. Visitors from these countries can enter Thailand without a visa and stay for up to 60 days. You can extend your stay with an additional 30 days at the nearest Immigration office. The visa exemption is a great way to save money, as it eliminates the need to apply for a visa in advance. It is also a convenient option, as visitors can simply enter Thailand and start their vacation. This is a welcome boost for the Thai tourism industry, which has been struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension of the visa exemption is expected to attract more tourists to Thailand and help to boost the economy. In addition to the visa exemption, Thailand also offers a visa on arrival program for nationals of 31 countries. Visitors from these countries can apply for a visa on arrival for 15 days. If you are planning a trip to Thailand, be sure to take advantage of these programs. Read more about the new entry rules in our Thailand forum