Thai government questions credibility of UK’s airport ranking

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thailand’s government spokesperson recently took to social media to question the legitimacy of a ranking released by Business Financing, a UK publisher. The ranking, published in 2023, listed Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports as among the worst in Asia, placing them at the seventh and tenth positions respectively.

The ranking also hailed Noi Bai International Airport in Vietnam as the leading airport in Asia, surpassing renowned airports like Changi Airport in Singapore and Hong Kong International Airport.

Spokesperson Chai called into question the validity of this ranking, expressing doubt over whether Business Financing is universally recognised within the aviation industry for its evaluations of aerodrome quality. He also pointed out that the ranking seemed to focus solely on check-in procedures, failing to account for other significant aspects of an airport such as parking, amenities, security, and design amongst others.

In a post on social media, Chai advised the public to exercise discretion and avoid hastily jumping to conclusions about Thai aerodromes based on this ranking. He underscored the fact that Singapore International Airport and Qatar’s Hamad Airport were listed first and second respectively, yet Vietnam’s Noi Bai International Airport, which was declared the best in Asia by Business Financing, failed to secure a spot in the top 100 list.

“The ranking list showed that Noi Bai International Airport, Vietnam, was the best airport in Asia, taking over Changi Airport, Singapore, and Hong Kong International Airport.”

Chai endorsed Skytrax as a reliable aerodrome survey website, citing its comprehensive ranking system which takes into account passenger experiences right from check-in to departure procedures. He emphasised that Skytrax uses information from passengers worldwide, making it a more credible source for airport rankings, reported The Pattaya News.

“Skytrax was a reliable airport survey website that used information from passengers worldwide in the ranking starting from check-in to departure procedures.”