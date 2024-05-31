Barking mad: Real estate giant faces online backlash over free pet

Image from the real estate firm

A renowned real estate company suffered an online backlash after launching a campaign offering a free pet with the purchase of a luxury home. The campaign, which allows buyers to choose from five different breeds of dogs or cats, sparked widespread criticism.

A Facebook user publicly addressed the company in an open letter, expressing concerns over the potential negative impacts on animal welfare.

She highlighted that such promotions could lead to increased instances of pet abandonment or neglect, as new homeowners might not be ready for the long-term responsibility of caring for a pet.

The hasty decision-making process could result in pets being treated merely as marketing tools, diminishing their intrinsic value.

She urged the company to halt this promotional activity and provide a clear plan for compensating customers who had already agreed to receive a pet with their home purchase. Her post quickly gained traction, with numerous comments echoing her concerns.

Many agreed that the campaign failed to consider long-term consequences and animal ethics. Some suggested that collaborating with animal foundations might be more beneficial to society than giving away purebred pets.

Following the uproar, the real estate company responded by removing all promotional images related to the campaign from their platforms. However, there has been no official statement regarding the cancellation of the campaign or any plans to address the controversy.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the ethics of using animals in marketing campaigns. Critics argue that such practices can trivialise the responsibility of pet ownership and lead to a higher risk of pets being abandoned.

The backlash against the real estate company’s controversial free pet campaign highlights the need for ethical considerations in marketing strategies. The public’s response underscores the importance of treating animals with respect and ensuring their welfare is not compromised for commercial purposes.