Thailand
Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism | Thailand News Today
Thai baht and Singapore dollar battle for strongest regional currency
China is reopening its borders, pushing economists to predict that an influx of Chinese tourists to Thailand will propel the Thai baht into Southeast Asia’s reigning currency in 2023.
But the baht has one regional competitor: the trusty Singapore dollar.
Thailand’s economy heavily depends on tourism revenue. In 2019, Chinese tourists made up over 40% of the 40 million tourist arrivals in the kingdom.
Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy kept Chinese tourists away from Thailand for three years, devastating the Thai economy, but things are finally changing.
If December inflation numbers reveal that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is rising as economists predict, the baht could get a nice head start in the race to be the region’s strongest currency.
The Bank of Thailand expects to keep hiking interest rates in the next six months. All currencies in the region are expected to appreciate against the US dollar amid decelerated interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.
The Singaporean dollar was the only currency to appreciate against the US dollar last year, making it a strong competitor in the region.
Singapore is also expected to benefit from China’s reopening, but it is the predicted downfall of several other major regional currencies that makes it a real rival of the Thai baht.
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
To prepare for an influx of Chinese tourists, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is encouraging all employees in the tourism sector to get a Covid-19 booster shot.
China has experienced a giant wave of infections since it abandoned its zero-Covid policy but the mainland still intends to open its borders to allow citizens to travel abroad next week.
Many people are wary that this may usher in a new major outbreak of coronavirus infections in Thailand and surrounding countries.
To be safe, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn is calling on all workers employed by tourism businesses to get a Covid booster. Anyone who works in a hotel, especially as reception staff, or as a driver or tour guide for example is encouraged to be safe as they will be near many tourists, including Chinese travellers.
He also reminded everyone that Safety and Health Administration standards set out to certify hotels and restaurants during the pandemic must be strictly adhered to.
At the end of this year, the target of 10 million tourists was met and surpassed with around 11.5 million foreign travellers arriving in Thailand in 2022. The government has set a 2023 goal of at least 50% more tourists this year.
The National Committee for Communicable Diseases is saying that travellers coming in from China will be required to have health insurance as well as a Covid vaccine proof. They previously reassured eager tourists that arrivals from China will not be required to take a Covid test in the airport, saying that risk was still at manageable levels.
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
TikTok video of nurses drinking in hospital spurs investigation
Officials responded after TikTok videos went viral showing nurses in a hospital drinking and partying. The hospital was not named but the Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council (TNMC) announced that they were launching a probe into the incident after several video clips were uploaded to the popular social media app.
The video has since been removed, but many shocked and outraged people online saved the clip and circulated it on other social media as well. The videos feature nurses at an unidentified hospital, later confirmed to be in Ayutthaya province, in what appears to be a break room.
In the video, the nurses are celebrating at a small holiday party on shift – later confirmed to have taken place at 5 pm on December 30. They can be seen dancing, drinking from beer bottles and pouring what looks like whiskey into plastic cups to share. In total, three videos were posted to TikTik, though now deleted. One clip had a message in the caption.
The TNMC took quick action after the embarrassing video got traction and went viral.
The director of the hospital announced that 17 medical personnel involved in the party have been suspended from work.
The hospital has also issued a public apology for the incident and the staff’s inappropriate behaviour. The nurses in the video have also expressed regret.
The party and nurses behaving badly was not just inappropriate though – it was illegal. The Alcoholic Beverage Act prohibits selling or consuming liquor in a hospital.
The presence of alcohol on the premises could put the hospital at risk of fines and punishment. Drinking alcohol in a government or medical facility can carry a fine of up to 10,000 baht and is even punishable by up to one month in prison.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tips for planning the perfect Thailand vacation 2023
Reckless driver surrenders to police after running over taxi rider
Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism | Thailand News Today
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
Thais can apply for a digital ID next week
Tourists pump 6 billion baht into Phuket’s economy during new year
Lost 6 year old boy helped home after 6-kilometre cycle ride
Love affair between Japanese porn star and Thailand goes on
Southern Thailand’s Hat Yai railway targeted again
Man lying on a roadside for 6 days survives accident
Thailand records a drop in the sale of used homes
Police arrest two Russians for begging on the streets of southern Thailand
TikTok video of nurses drinking in hospital spurs investigation
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
China threatens retaliation over restrictions on Chinese tourists
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thai holidays in 2023
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Economy2 days ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
Expats3 days ago
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
-
News2 days ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
News3 days ago
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
-
Cannabis8 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
-
Thailand1 day ago
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
-
China3 days ago
Thailand gains research base in Antarctica
-
News3 days ago
Palestine welcomes UN vote on Israel’s illegal occupation