China
China’s Covid numbers hit record high
The number of Covid-19 cases in China has hit a record high, major news outlets reported today. Yesterday, the country recorded 31,527 cases while Beijing recorded its fourth Covid-related death since last weekend.
China’s previous Covid peak had been around 28,000 cases when Shanghai was locked down.
Virus cases are being recorded in 31 provinces.
Officials have tried to avoid another lockdown like that in Shanghai, but with the recent coronavirus surge, China’s central city of Zhengzhou plans to enforce a lockdown for six million residents from Friday, according to officials.
Beijing officials have implemented some restrictions in several districts, closing shops, schools, and restaurants.
On Tuesday, Macquarie’s Chief China Economist Larry Hu said that “China might have already passed the point of no return.” Hu noted that China was unlikely to achieve zero Covid again without another hard lockdown similar to Shanghai.
The surge comes as China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus is becoming increasingly unpopular. In a country known for its restrictions on dissent, protests have broken out.
In May this year, the European Chamber of Commerce in China announced today that nearly a quarter of respondents in a survey were considering moving current or planned investments out of China. Some 92% of the respondents said they had been negatively impacted by China’s recent port closures, decreased road freight, and rising sea freight costs. Meanwhile, the lockdowns in 43 cities involved tight restrictions on movement for locals, according to one financial services group.
In March this year, it was reported that over 130 million Chinese people aged 60 and above were either unvaccinated or had fewer than three doses. China’s Sinovac vaccine was found to be less effective at preventing death from Covid among the elderly than BioNTech/Pfizer unless they received three shots.
The vast majority of Chinese people have been jabbed with either Sinovac or Sinopharm, which researchers said also required a triple dose.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourists and seagulls flock to each other at sandbar in central Thailand
Drivers advised to check cars after faulty Takata airbags cause 3 deaths in Thailand
Builder dies after pulling grinding wheel out of his chest in eastern Thailand
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Afghanistan’s public floggings remain popular entertainment
China’s Covid numbers hit record high
Another Tinder crypto-scammer arrested
3 children aged 8 escape a school kidnapping plot in Thailand
Motorbike passenger almost decapitated by fallen cable in Bangkok, Thailand
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Thailand celebrates 5 new one MICHELIN Star Restaurants
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Myanmar junta’s release of political prisoners may not be indicative of a changing mindset
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
656 people arrested for illegal World Cup betting
CCTV across Phuket to be integrated as part of “Phuket Crime-Free”
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
APEC 2022: Protesters clash with riot police in Bangkok, Thailand
Illegal German couple arrested again for stealing car in Phuket
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Expats3 days ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
-
Sponsored2 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment2 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Expats3 days ago
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Recent comments: