Connect with us

China

China’s Covid numbers hit record high

Published

 on 

Beijing, China in Winter.

The number of Covid-19 cases in China has hit a record high, major news outlets reported today. Yesterday, the country recorded 31,527 cases while Beijing recorded its fourth Covid-related death since last weekend. 

China’s previous Covid peak had been around 28,000 cases when Shanghai was locked down. 

Virus cases are being recorded in 31 provinces.

Officials have tried to avoid another lockdown like that in Shanghai, but with the recent coronavirus surge, China’s central city of Zhengzhou plans to enforce a lockdown for six million residents from Friday, according to officials. 

Beijing officials have implemented some restrictions in several districts, closing shops, schools, and restaurants. 

On Tuesday, Macquarie’s Chief China Economist Larry Hu said that “China might have already passed the point of no return.” Hu noted that China was unlikely to achieve zero Covid again without another hard lockdown similar to Shanghai. 

The surge comes as China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus is becoming increasingly unpopular. In a country known for its restrictions on dissent, protests have broken out. 

In May this year, the European Chamber of Commerce in China announced today that nearly a quarter of respondents in a survey were considering moving current or planned investments out of China. Some 92% of the respondents said they had been negatively impacted by China’s recent port closures, decreased road freight, and rising sea freight costs. Meanwhile, the lockdowns in 43 cities involved tight restrictions on movement for locals, according to one financial services group.

In March this year, it was reported that over 130 million Chinese people aged 60 and above were either unvaccinated or had fewer than three doses. China’s Sinovac vaccine was found to be less effective at preventing death from Covid among the elderly than BioNTech/Pfizer unless they received three shots.

The vast majority of Chinese people have been jabbed with either Sinovac or Sinopharm, which researchers said also required a triple dose.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Poolie
2022-11-24 17:31
90% asymmetric, but don't let the chance for  dig pass you by, Thaiger. 😑

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism10 mins ago

Tourists and seagulls flock to each other at sandbar in central Thailand
Thailand13 mins ago

Drivers advised to check cars after faulty Takata airbags cause 3 deaths in Thailand
Thailand39 mins ago

Builder dies after pulling grinding wheel out of his chest in eastern Thailand
Sponsored2 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
World41 mins ago

Afghanistan’s public floggings remain popular entertainment
China1 hour ago

China’s Covid numbers hit record high
Crime1 hour ago

Another Tinder crypto-scammer arrested
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

3 children aged 8 escape a school kidnapping plot in Thailand
Bangkok2 hours ago

Motorbike passenger almost decapitated by fallen cable in Bangkok, Thailand
Drugs3 hours ago

Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Press Room3 hours ago

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Thailand celebrates 5 new one MICHELIN Star Restaurants
Thailand3 hours ago

Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Hot News4 hours ago

Myanmar junta’s release of political prisoners may not be indicative of a changing mindset
Phuket4 hours ago

Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
Thailand4 hours ago

656 people arrested for illegal World Cup betting
Phuket4 hours ago

CCTV across Phuket to be integrated as part of “Phuket Crime-Free”
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending