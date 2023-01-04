Connect with us

Thailand

Reckless driver surrenders to police after running over taxi rider

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 5.2
Thaiger deals

A reckless sedan driver fled from the scene of a deliberate crash after smashing into a motorcycle taxi rider and dragging him about five metres on a road in Bangkok. The motorcyclist was injured in the collision but miraculously survived.

Another motorcycle rider chased after the negligent motorist but could not catch him.

CCTV at the Phasi Charoen Canal Intersection on the North Side in the Nong Khaem district of Bangkok captured the incident between a motorcycle taxi and a sedan that happened at 9.48pm on December 31.

Video footage of the incident shows the sedan crashing into the back of the motorcycle taxi, which had a passenger on board, and then dragging the rider, who was lying injured on the road, about 5 meters without stopping to check on him.

Two witnesses tried to stop the sedan by hitting the trunk and shouting at the driver, but the driver ignored them and sped off.

One of the witnesses, 31 year old Naruepon Jongjaroen, got back onto his motorcycle and chased after the sedan. Naruepon followed the sedan for three to four kilometres until the sedan driver put his foot down and managed to escape.

Naruepon admitted the driver’s actions made him furious. He informed the media that the driver did not look concerned about the incident.

The motorcycle taxi rider was later identified as 45 year old Cord Airchaiyaphum. He was seriously injured and is now recovering in hospital. The passenger was a man named Sombat Wanburi. He suffered a minor injury when falling off the motorcycle.

The Superintendent of the Nong Khaem Police Station, Wichit Sawasdee, reported to the media that the sedan driver surrendered to the police on Monday, January 2. The offender claimed he had no idea he had run over someone that night.

The sedan driver said he was playing his music loud and did not hear anything. He said he was unaware of his action until the police made contact and urged him to surrender.

Wichit informed the media that the police were unable to perform an alcohol test on the driver of the sedan due to the accident occurring almost a week earlier.

The identity of the driver and the charges that have been filed against them have not been publicly disclosed by the police.

The Thai press reported that they were unsuccessful in trying to get in touch with the families and relatives of the victims for additional information.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Travel3 mins ago

Tips for planning the perfect Thailand vacation 2023
Thailand6 mins ago

Reckless driver surrenders to police after running over taxi rider
Thailand18 mins ago

Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism | Thailand News Today
Sponsored8 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Malaysia51 mins ago

King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
Technology1 hour ago

Thais can apply for a digital ID next week
Phuket2 hours ago

Tourists pump 6 billion baht into Phuket’s economy during new year
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Lost 6 year old boy helped home after 6-kilometre cycle ride
News3 hours ago

Love affair between Japanese porn star and Thailand goes on
Transport3 hours ago

Southern Thailand’s Hat Yai railway targeted again
Thailand4 hours ago

Man lying on a roadside for 6 days survives accident
Bangkok4 hours ago

Thailand records a drop in the sale of used homes
Crime5 hours ago

Police arrest two Russians for begging on the streets of southern Thailand
Central Thailand6 hours ago

TikTok video of nurses drinking in hospital spurs investigation
Thailand6 hours ago

Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
China6 hours ago

China threatens retaliation over restrictions on Chinese tourists
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending