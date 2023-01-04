Thailand
Reckless driver surrenders to police after running over taxi rider
A reckless sedan driver fled from the scene of a deliberate crash after smashing into a motorcycle taxi rider and dragging him about five metres on a road in Bangkok. The motorcyclist was injured in the collision but miraculously survived.
Another motorcycle rider chased after the negligent motorist but could not catch him.
CCTV at the Phasi Charoen Canal Intersection on the North Side in the Nong Khaem district of Bangkok captured the incident between a motorcycle taxi and a sedan that happened at 9.48pm on December 31.
Video footage of the incident shows the sedan crashing into the back of the motorcycle taxi, which had a passenger on board, and then dragging the rider, who was lying injured on the road, about 5 meters without stopping to check on him.
Two witnesses tried to stop the sedan by hitting the trunk and shouting at the driver, but the driver ignored them and sped off.
One of the witnesses, 31 year old Naruepon Jongjaroen, got back onto his motorcycle and chased after the sedan. Naruepon followed the sedan for three to four kilometres until the sedan driver put his foot down and managed to escape.
Naruepon admitted the driver’s actions made him furious. He informed the media that the driver did not look concerned about the incident.
The motorcycle taxi rider was later identified as 45 year old Cord Airchaiyaphum. He was seriously injured and is now recovering in hospital. The passenger was a man named Sombat Wanburi. He suffered a minor injury when falling off the motorcycle.
The Superintendent of the Nong Khaem Police Station, Wichit Sawasdee, reported to the media that the sedan driver surrendered to the police on Monday, January 2. The offender claimed he had no idea he had run over someone that night.
The sedan driver said he was playing his music loud and did not hear anything. He said he was unaware of his action until the police made contact and urged him to surrender.
Wichit informed the media that the police were unable to perform an alcohol test on the driver of the sedan due to the accident occurring almost a week earlier.
The identity of the driver and the charges that have been filed against them have not been publicly disclosed by the police.
The Thai press reported that they were unsuccessful in trying to get in touch with the families and relatives of the victims for additional information.
