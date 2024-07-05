BYD opens first EV plant in Thailand, producing eight millionth car

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

BYD inaugurated its first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant outside China in Rayong, Thailand, marking a significant milestone with the production of its eight millionth new energy vehicle.

The new facility, located on a 600-rai (approximately 948,000 square metres) plot within the WHA Industrial Estate in Rayong, was officially opened yesterday, July 4. This marks BYD’s expansion into the global market with an investment exceeding 35 billion baht, covering nine projects including parts and battery production. The plant has a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year.

Its new production line in Rayong opened just in time to commemorate the production of its eight millionth vehicle, its midrange BYD Dolphin model. This particular unit will be donated to the Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage.

The Chinese automotive and technology giant initially entered the Thai market with the entry-level Atto 3 model. BYD now plans to expand the production capabilities of its newly-built factory to cover most of its EV fleet within the year.

The establishment of the Rayong plant was facilitated by incentives from the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI). The construction, which spanned 16 months, aligns with BYD’s commitment to energy efficiency and low carbon emissions.

The facility features automated machinery, eco-friendly production processes, and advanced logistics management systems. The manufacturing process encompasses four main stages: stamping, welding, painting, and assembly, ensuring high-quality EV production for the Thai market. Once fully operational, the Rayong plant is expected to create over 10,000 jobs.

BYD’s strategic move to establish a manufacturing hub in Thailand underscores its ambition to be a key player in the global EV market, leveraging Thailand’s strategic location and investment-friendly policies.

