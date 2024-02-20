Burned human remains found, possible link to missing Prachinburi woman

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Authorities in Prachinburi province are conducting a meticulous investigation after the discovery of human skeletal remains that had been burned in a rubber plantation. Nearby, a wrist with a bracelet resembling gold was found, which has led to speculation about the identity of the deceased. The coordinates of the last known location of Chollada Muthuras, commonly known as Nunn, aged 27, who went missing after a dispute with her husband, closely match the area where the remains were found.

On February 21, 33 year old Sirichai Rakthong, along with Chollada’s mother, Pen Pota, and other family members, visited the Pak Kret Police Station in Nonthaburi Province. They were there to assist the police with the investigation into Chollada’s disappearance, which involved retracing the route the couple took and the location from which Chollada reportedly fled the car to catch a taxi, reported KhaoSod.

The case took a grim turn when Deputy Inspector Kittipong Seehabutr of the Rabao Phai Police Station was alerted to the presence of the charred human remains in the Nong Phrong District of Sri Maha Phot in Prachinburi. The rescue unit Kotanyu joined the police to inspect the site where signs of cremation were evident. The initial examination of the remains suggested a possible link to Chollada’s last known whereabouts, as the GPS coordinates from her last mobile phone signal were near the discovery site.

The gold-like bracelet found on the wrist of the skeleton resembled the one Chollada wore on the day she vanished, following an argument with her husband around 3am on February 18. Despite efforts by her friends to locate her, including social media posts, no trace of Chollada had been found until this discovery. Authorities are awaiting confirmation to determine whether the remains are indeed those of the missing woman.

Sangkram Thamma, the village head of Moo 10, Ban Map Wiang, noted the secluded nature of the discovery site, located approximately 100-200 metres off Highway 359. The area, a rubber plantation bordering a eucalyptus forest, is desolate at night, frequented only by wild elephants, and devoid of human activity, making it a concealed location to dispose of a body. The village head stated that no such incidents had been reported in the area until 6.30pm on the evening of the discovery when villagers reported the finding.

A similar event was reported two days ago. In the Isaan province of Khon Kaen, a burned human skeleton was discovered in a landfill. Police are investigating the identity and cause of death.