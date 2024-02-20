Thailand extends visa exemption for Kazakhstani tourists to boost tourism

Photo courtesy of iStock

The Thai Cabinet recently extended the visa exemption for Kazakhstani tourists by another six months. The exemption, which is now valid until August 31, is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to stimulate Thailand’s tourism sector. This move comes in the wake of an impressive surge in the number of Kazakhstani visitors, a trend that began after the government waived visa requirements in September of the previous year.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin unveiled this decision after a recent cabinet meeting, a strategic move designed to leverage the economic benefits brought by tourists from Kazakhstan. These visitors are renowned for their substantial spending capacity, making a significant contribution to the Thai economy.

Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong provided the figures that underscored the rationale behind this extended waiver. From September 25, 2023, to January 10, 2024, Thailand welcomed over 68,824 Kazakhstani tourists. The overall count for 2023 stands at an all-time high of 172,282 visitors from Kazakhstan, clearly indicating a strong and growing interest in Thailand as a preferred holiday destination, reported The Pattaya News.

These tourists, on average, spent around 75,080 baht (US$2,087) per person during their visit. This highlights their considerable purchasing power and potential as a lucrative demographic for the Thai tourism industry.

Follow us on :













In related news, early this year Thailand introduced a special visa program for foreigners interested in Muay Thai training, extending their stay from 60 to 90 days. The initiative was part of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee’s efforts to boost Thailand’s soft power, with a focus on promoting various cultural aspects including traditional Thai boxing. Led by Vice Chairman Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the committee aimed to elevate Muay Thai’s profile internationally. Advisor to the Prime Minister Pimon Sriwikorn, announced the special visa in January, emphasising the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of Muay Thai training and trainers.

Training sessions were organised by the Department of Skill Development, and Thai trainers were encouraged to conduct sessions abroad. This initiative aimed to attract more foreign participants, as evidenced by a Chinese woman’s journey to Thailand for Muay Thai training with a renowned Thai boxer.