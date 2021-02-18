Police, military deny knowledge of mystery men at rally site | The Thaiger

image
image
Protests

Police, military deny knowledge of mystery men at rally site

Police, military deny knowledge of mystery men at rally site
Nearly a week after demonstratorsclashed in Bangkok, police and defense ministry spokesmen say they have no idea who the 40 men were that appeared alongside riot police officers. The men, who donned military-style buzz cuts and civilian clothing allegedly assisted security forces during the crackdown on protesters.

At first, police spokesman Yingyot Thepchamnong denied that the men were even there, but then changed his tune after a reporter pointed out that there were photographs and video of the mysterious men. Now he says he isn’t sure what group the men belonged to.

“Those 30, 40 people who assembled, I have no idea either which group they belonged to. But we are investigating. According to our protocols, the people in charge of the crowd control operations would wear uniforms when conducting their duties in order to avoid any misunderstanding. There were also some plain-cloth officers, but they were usually scattered around the demonstration area.”

The men stood in 2 organised lines just behind the riot police during a confrontation with demonstrators in front of Grand Palace with most wearing white-coloured construction helmets. The men presented no identification documents and police made no attempt to have them leave the scene.

Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich also denied in a phone call that the group of men were connected to the armed forces.

“We are not related to them at all. You have to ask the police.”

But many protesters believe that the men belonged to the authorities as they say they saw similar unidentified men working closely with security officers at past demonstrations. The men even earned the nickname as “Minions” after the cartoon character.

Police reform activist Somsri Hananuntasuk says this method of deploying unidentified men in civilian clothes is not in line with international standards of crowd control.

“Why wear casual clothes? Why not clearly identify themselves to the public who they were? There was no need for plain-cloth officers at all, unless you want to infiltrate the protest and blame the demonstrators when there was violence.”

Nonviolence advocate Gothom Arya also voiced his concerns over no one seeming to know who the men were. He is asking authorities to come clean about their agents involved in the protests.

“If there were security officers in operation, they must identify themselves as such. Police must have an answer. They can’t just deny knowledge of the men. If they were in the area, police must know which side they belong to.”

SOURCE: Khaosod English

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    That is why these police wear respirators. It is not because of tear gas, it is to hide their long noses.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Issan John

    Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Strange – very strange. If police, why draw attention to themselves by being out of uniform?

    Did they do anything other than “mingling”?

    It all just seems not only pointless, but deliberately odd.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Ian

    Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Not odd or pointless ij they were thier for a reason of which will come out but my thoughts are to attack the demonstrators but your thoughts would not ever think this of course ,the police denied they were thier then they admit they were once video and photographic evidence is shown bit like you in denial of being a areshole 555

    Reply

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Is THIS the cheapest five star hotel in the world? Right here in Bangkok

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

