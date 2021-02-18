image
image
Tourism

Is THIS the cheapest five star hotel in the world? Right here in Bangkok | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published 

26 mins ago

 on 

Is THIS the cheapest five star hotel in the world? Right here in Bangkok | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Is THIS the cheapest five star hotel in the world? We think it is! It certainly passes all the legal expectations of a 5-star property and it’s smack bang in the middle of a touristy area of Bangkok. Chris sneaks in for a quick look. Let’s check it out.

The Thaiger

Thailand

Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 mins ago

on

Thursday, February 18, 2021

By

Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Burmese people living in Thailand are calling on the United States government to step in and protect their fellow citizens after the military coup in Myanmar. A group of Burmese nationals gathered outside the US Embassy in Bangkok to submit a letter addressed to the US president. A demonstrator told Nation Thailand that they are worried about their families back in their home country.

The Burmese military took over power of the government on February 1, citing what they call a fraudulent election. The military also arrested State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who had won the democratic election in a landslide, as well as other civilian leaders. Aung San Suu pushed for democracy in Myanmar for decades and won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.

Democratic Forces in Thailand gave a letter to the US Embassy in Bangkok, calling on President Joe Biden to take immediate action against the Burmese military.

Dear Mr. President of the United States of America,

We are citizen of Myanmar (Burma). We need your help in emergency. Our officially President U Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and members of the government are arrested by Burmese military leaders who are rebellion against the state. The people of Burma emergency need your help for taking your military action against the Burmese military leaders. Our hope and future are now depend on your immediate action.

The Biden administration has already launched a new sanctions regime in response to the military coup in Myanmar. The US government blocked property and interests related to 10 current and former military officials who the US government found responsible for the military coup in Myanmar as well as property and interests related to 3 Burmese entities.

In a news release from last week, US Departent of the Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said the department stands with the people of Myanmar and they are doing what they can to help them secure freedom and democracy.

“We are also prepared to take additional action should Burma’s military not change course. If there is more violence against peaceful protestors, the Burmese military will find that today’s sanctions are just the first.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | US Treasury

Protests

Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed

Maya Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

Thursday, February 18, 2021

By

Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

The leaders of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group are planning another rally, after the Office of the Attorney General pushed back an appointment with 18 activists to March 8. The 18 are being summoned to the OAG to hear charges of sedition and lèse majesté, following rallies at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on September 19 and 20.

They include prominent protest leaders, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”), Panupong Jadnok (“Mike”), Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (“Pai”), Chukiat Saengwong (“Justin”), Attapon Buapat, and musician, Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpa (“Ammy”).

Nation Thailand reports that supporters of the 18 gathered at the OAG yesterday, but were kept back by a cordon of police officers. Meanwhile, Panusaya and Panupong have declared their faith in the justice system and say their protests will continue. Panusaya says security will be improved at the next rally.

“We studied lessons from the violence during the protest in front of the Supreme Court on February 13, and we promise that security will be tightened at the next demonstration.”

Meanwhile, it’s understood the OAG also plans to charge 13 protesters on March 25 for their participation in a protest held at the German Embassy last October.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Bangkok

Rescue workers called to remove iron ring from man’s “finger” – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

By

Rescue workers called to remove iron ring from man’s “finger” &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod

Rescue workers in Bangkok received an unusual call for help from a hospital in the Nong Khaem district of the capital on Sunday. A caller from the Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital reported that they needed help treating a man who’d got his finger trapped in a metal ring.

However, Nation Thailand reports that when rescue workers arrived at the hospital, it was in fact the man’s penis that was stuck inside an iron ring. The hospital did not have the necessary equipment to remove the item, which was around 2 millimetres in thickness (the ring, that is).

A rescue worker explains how the ring was removed – VIDEO: Khaosod TV

Prasit Nildam from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation says the man’s penis was inflamed and it took them nearly 2 hours to cut the ring off. It’s understood the unnamed (no surprise there) patient is between 25 and 30 years of age and had been engaged in a sexual experiment gone wrong. The volunteer team says this is the second time they’ve had to deal with this type of misadventure.

The Thaiger also recalls a similar story from 2 years ago, featuring a 51 year old Thai woman and a cucumber. And, despite everything else going on in the world at the time, this proved the most popular story of 2019, garnering 151,000 views on our website.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

