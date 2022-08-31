Connect with us

Thailand

Burmese Junta spies pose as Buddhist monks & nuns in N Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via Channel3

Alleged spies from the Burmese junta, disguised as Buddhist monks and nuns, were among 54 Burmese people arrested at a three-storey building in Tak province in northern Thailand on Monday, according to Channel3.

On Monday, police, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, Mae Sot District Administrative Organisation, and Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) closed in on the building in the Mae Pa subdistrict in Mae Sod district.

The raid occurred after the ISOC office in Tak province received a request from monks at the Buddhism Bureau of Tak province to investigate the group.

The Buddhism Bureau had received a complaint from villagers in the Mae Pa subdistrict who were concerned that the group of monks and nuns, who had been out collecting alms in the area, were not real.

The villagers told the Buddhism Bureau that they were suspicious of the monastics because they lived with a big group of people in the building and regularly made a loud noise.

The officials found a total of 54 Burmese people residing in the building, including 11 monks, 16 nuns, 11 men, 14 women, and two children. Matichon reports that the building used to be a detention centre for Burmese illegal immigrants but was closed down when changes were made to immigration policies in Thailand.

No one in the group could provide any form of documentation so all 54 people were detained and taken to the immigration officer of Tak province.

ISOC’s initial investigation reveals that some of the “monks” and “nuns” are not real monastics but are spies from the Burmese junta who snuck into Thailand to investigate anti-junta activities in Mae Sot, near the border of Myanmar.

Some of the “monastics” told officials that they planned to travel to Bangkok to investigate resistance movements against the Burmese junta.

In February last year, democratically elected members of Myanmar’s ruling party, the National League for Democracy, were deposed by a coup d’état led by the Burmese military, or Tatmadaw, who took power over the country. Unrest has gripped Myanmar ever since.

Pro-democracy, anti-Junta protests in Myanmar have been violently squashed by the junta. The New York Times reported in April this year that the junta was trying to eliminate resistance movements along the country’s borders.

SOURCE: Channel3, Matichon

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Fanta
2022-08-31 17:05
Who isn’t corrupt n this country? 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok9 mins ago

Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Thailand31 mins ago

Political protestors meet to highlight Thailand’s missing activists
Travel35 mins ago

The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Sponsored9 hours ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand44 mins ago

Thailand to make ฿400 billion from Indian weddings before year end, claims TAT
Pattaya1 hour ago

Grass mower finds grenade at Pattaya reservoir
Crime2 hours ago

Condo technician tries to rape teenage student in central Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Seminar on business and human rights held in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

‘Shark of Pattaya’ sinks teeth into ‘bullshit’ green EV claim
Thailand3 hours ago

Burmese Junta spies pose as Buddhist monks & nuns in N Thailand
Tourism3 hours ago

50 dogs join owners on pet-friendly flight from Bangkok to Chiang Mai
Thailand4 hours ago

Police chief admits Thailand is an epicentre of drugs trafficking
South4 hours ago

French tourist rescued after getting lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest
Crime5 hours ago

7 year old girl suffocates to death in school van in eastern Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

VIDEO: ‘Kalasin Cowboy’ rides horse to college in NE Thailand
Thailand7 hours ago

Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending