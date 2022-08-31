50 dogs join owners on pet-friendly flight from Bangkok to Chiang Mai

Nok Air provided a chartered flight from Bangkok to Chiang Mai allowing pet owners to bring their furry friends along with them. The flight, named ‘Paws Can Fly Season 1’ saw about 50 dogs tag along with their owners yesterday from Don Mueang International Airport to Chiang Mai International Airport. There were reportedly several influencers and actresses on the chartered flight.

One passenger, Chiang Mai Tourism Business Association president Pacha Rattanaphan said that pet owners are another tourism group that can help Chiang Mai rake in revenue. He was chipper over finally getting to have his dog sit beside him on a plane. Pacha said his dog did not look scared during the flight.

Pacha noted that there are campaigns in Thailand to allow dogs to sit next to their owners on flights. He said that most restaurants and accommodations still don’t accept pet owners, but in Chiang Mai, more and more are welcoming them.

Paws Can Fly Season 1 was organised by the pet food company JerHigh. Nation Thailand reports that the flight has transported the most dogs so far in Thailand.



