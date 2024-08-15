Coalition politics: UTNP sets conditions for Pheu Thai support

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) announced its support for the Pheu Thai Party’s next prime minister candidate, with one major caveat: no touching the lese majeste law.

This stance from UTNP, led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga—Thailand’s caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister—could have significant implications for the political landscape.

During a press conference today, Pirapan expressed the UTNP’s allegiance to Pheu Thai, making it clear that their support hinged on the Pheu Thai PM candidate’s commitment to not amend Article 112 of the Penal Code.

“We will wholeheartedly back Pheu Thai’s PM candidate as the 31st Prime Minister of Thailand, as long as they refrain from pushing for any amendment of the lese majeste law.”

This move comes as a blow to Chaikasem Nitisiri, one of Pheu Thai’s potential PM candidates, who has previously shown support for amending the controversial law. The party’s executive board is set to decide on their nominee this afternoon, with a House vote scheduled for tomorrow.

Dispelling rumours about a potential coalition opposition, Pirapan stated that UTNP would not attempt to bring back their former PM, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, now a privy councillor.

“Privy councillors do not get involved in politics, and the UTNP has been a partner of the Pheu Thai-led coalition. We must respect the coalition leader’s right to nominate a PM candidate.”

As the country braces for a new prime minister, Pirapan assured that the current caretaker Cabinet would remain intact to ensure a seamless transition.

“Only the PM will be changed, and the quotas of the coalition partners will remain the same.”

When asked about UTNP’s stance on Pheu Thai’s proposed digital wallet scheme, Pirapan remained non-committal, stating that their position would depend on the government’s specifics, reported The Nation.

“We will not back any policy to amend Article 112.”