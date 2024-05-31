Two million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai raid, driver escapes

Image courtesy of Khaosod

The authorities in Chiang Rai intensified border security in the northern region, collaborating with multiple agencies to intercept drug trafficking operations, culminating in a seizure of two million meth pills today in Ban Mae Salong Nai.

Commander of the Northern Border Drug Suppression Command Unit (NBDU 35), General Narit Thawornwong announced that the government has approved expanding urgent operational areas in seven additional districts along the northern border.

This initiative aims to curb the persistent drug smuggling activities that use this region as a conduit to inner areas.

Recently, Narit visited anti-drug operations to closely monitor the drug smuggling situation, and to reinforce strategies to counter the practices.

He emphasised the importance of efficient tactics and boosting morale among the personnel working around the clock.

The recent operation involved officers from multiple units, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau 3 (NSB 3), the Thap Chao Tak and Pha Mueang Task forces, and the 3108th Ranger Company of NBDU 35. Together, they managed to seize two million meth pills in Mae Chan District, Chiang Rai Province.

Officials had received intelligence about an impending drug shipment from the border area of Chiang Rai. Yesterday, they spotted a suspicious vehicle coming from Mae Fah Luang District and pursued it closely.

When the vehicle reached Ban Mae Salong Nai in Sri Kham Subdistrict, the driver unloaded several sacks from the vehicle. As the officers moved in to inspect, the driver sped off, leading to a high-speed chase.

Despite their efforts, the suspect, familiar with the terrain, managed to escape.

Upon inspecting the abandoned sacks, authorities discovered they contained a total of two million meth pills, packed in ten rainbow-coloured sacks, with each holding 200,000 pills, reported Khaosod.

This successful drug interception highlights the ongoing challenges and efforts in combating drug trafficking in Thailand’s northern border regions. The authorities remain vigilant and are constantly adapting their strategies to counteract the sophisticated methods employed by drug traffickers.

The cooperation among various military and police units underscores the importance of a unified approach in tackling this pressing issue.