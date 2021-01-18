Thailand
BTS Skytrain’s Green Line maximum fare to rise, Rail Transport Department disagrees with the move
After the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration agreed to raise the maximum fare on the BTS Skytrain’s Green Line from 59 baht to 158 baht, the Rail Transport Department is calling on city officials to suspend the maximum fare ceiling, saying it would put an unfair burden on passengers.
Bangkok Governor Aswin announced earlier that the maximum fare of 158 baht is to be imposed on February 16, but a discount to 104 baht is offered during the Covid-19 outbreak. The City Hall needs to increase the fare rate because it can’t pay the debt to Bangkok Mass Transit System.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says the BMA should halt its policy on the new BTS maximum fare and wait for other authorities to find proper solutions.
The Chairman of a House committee on transport, Sophon Sarum, a former transport minister, dismisses the BMA’s claim of its financial inability to repay the Green Line’s loans while suggesting the BMA to manage the Green Line’s finances by raising funds from banks and other financial institutions.
The Rail Department and BMA will meet to discuss the maximum fare ceiling this week.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Coconuts Bangkok
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
High demand for health insurance due to Covid-19 worries, premiums expected to rise
With the increasing demands for health insurance due to people’s worries over Covid-19, health insurance premiums are expected to grow 1.59% this year, according to the Insurance Commission.
Commission secretary-general Suthipol Taweechaikarn says total premiums will see 101 billion baht revenues this year, an increase from 99 billion baht last year. He adds that the Covid-19 situation is a major factor in higher demand for health insurance policies as medical expenses are likely to increase every year.
Some insurance companies in Thailand have also found an increasing demand for health coverage policies among their customers, especially those with high purchasing power.
Deputy CEO of Tokio Marine Life Insurance Thailand says the company will offer annual premiums starting at 15,000 baht.
“The company aims to increase health insurance premiums to 50% this year from 40% last year.”
Cigna Insurance CEO says the company will use digital technology for product and service development to meet customers’ demands in the new normal lifestyle.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Police to issue arrest warrants for 2 people allegedly involved in bombing outside Bangkok shopping centre
Police say arrest warrants will be issued for 2 people allegedly involved in the bombing outside Bangkok’s Chamchuri Square shopping centre following a rally protesting Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law. The suspects allegedly drove together on a motorcycle on the Thai-Japanese Bridge and threw a “ping pong bomb” down on a group of police officers Saturday evening.
The smoky handmade explosive, which contained small nails, reportedly injured 4 people, including police officers and a reporter. Photos of the injuries are very small scratches. (See photos below.)
The explosion was sometime after a rally at Victory Monument where protesters demanded the release of 2 people who had been arrested on lèse majesté charges. Since November, 43 people have been arrested for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy which carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison. Many have called for the Thai government to abolish the lèse majesté law, which is Section 112 in Thailand’s Criminal Code.
At the rally, protesters wrote messages on banners about the lèse majesté law. Some messages said “Thai education needs to be improved”, “Stop harassing people”, “A failed government, a divisive society” and “Covid-19 is an excuse”.
Protesters and police clashed on Saturday before the rally was broken up. Police said the public gathering violated the Emergency Decree and Disease Control Act.
Nation TV posted a video of the explosion. Click HERE to watch.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Police arrest “prime suspect” in narcotics case linked to 10 deaths in Bangkok
Police arrested a man suspected of producing the ketamine-based illicit drug cocktail linked to at least 10 deaths in Bangkok. The man is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his girlfriend at a Bangkok apartment.
Police say 33 year old Amornthep Chalermwat, known as Un Kiwi, fled Bangkok and was arrested in Phetchabun’s Bung Sam Phan district yesterday. Police say Amornthep admitted to distributing the “K powdered milk” drug cocktail, but denies producing it.
Police say the narcotic cocktail contains ketamine, methamphetamine, heroin and the sedative diazepam. The mix of drugs is suspected to have caused 10 deaths in Bangkok. Others have been hospitalised after taking the drugs and losing consciousness.
On January 9, Thachchai Klomjai fell unconscious and his boyfriend died after taking “K powdered milk.” When Thachchai regained consciousness, he told police he bought the drugs from Amornthep and another suspect, Kulnathee Iemloy, who Amornthep also named and has been arrested. Bangkok police reported 6 other deaths that weekend from “K powdered milk.”
The next day, Amornthep allegedly shot his girlfriend, Apisa Hongkhan, at an apartment in the Chatuchak area. Police say the woman was severely wounded. They suspect Amornthep shot is girlfriend out of suspicion that she had stolen the drug cocktail and sold it.
Some small-scale dealers have been arrested over the past week, but police say they believe Amornthep is a prime suspect.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Government in control of Mor Chana app, says user data will be kept private
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Visitors to Phuket from “highest risk” areas must show Covid-19 test results
BTS Skytrain’s Green Line maximum fare to rise, Rail Transport Department disagrees with the move
High demand for health insurance due to Covid-19 worries, premiums expected to rise
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha considers legalising gambling
Police to issue arrest warrants for 2 people allegedly involved in bombing outside Bangkok shopping centre
Tower Of Babble – Have your say on The Thaiger, January 18 | VIDEO
Police arrest “prime suspect” in narcotics case linked to 10 deaths in Bangkok
CCSA Update: 369 new Covid-19 cases
Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand
Australia might keep borders closed throughout 2021
Disease control measures ease up in Samut Sakhon
Police raid Bangkok restaurant, more than 80 people face charges for violating Emergency Decree
Police say at least 2 people to be arrested in Bangkok bomb attack – UPDATE
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
Thai Vietjet announces 6 and 12 month unlimited travel passes
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
Future of Thai department stores is being redefined
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
PM announces the distribution of 3,500 baht to help during Covid outbreak
Bangkok condo prices expected to continue to fall this year
Thai brothers charged with trafficking Thai women to Brunei for prostitution
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 measures and safety restrictions to be reviewed at the end of the month
- Chon Buri4 days ago
Chon Buri announces a list of 2 Covid-19 hotspots, visitors are urged to get a virus screening
- Crime3 days ago
Koh Samui senior police officer faces charges for allegedly raping a suspect
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived.
- Bangkok1 day ago
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Student arrested in dormitory at night, charged with lèse majesté offences
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
At least 33 police officers, officials, implicated in migrant smuggling operation