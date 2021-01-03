Britons arriving in Thailand test positive for Covid UK variant | The Thaiger

Thailand
Britons arriving in Thailand test positive for Covid UK variant
Britons arriving in Thailand from England, have reportedly tested positive for the Covid-19 variant that was first identified in the UK. The family of 4 arrived from Kent, in southeast England, and are currently under quarantine at a private hospital after receiving the positive test results.
Dr. Yong Pooworavan, chief of the Virology Centre of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University said today in a Facebook post that the UK strain, called B.1.1.7., is 70% more transmissible than the other virus variants, which has seen several countries suspending flights from the UK over fears of fast transmissions.
Yong, however, says there is no need to panic as the particular strain does not cause severe symptoms and does not reduce the efficacy of the current vaccines for Covid-19. He further stated that the hospital in which the family is quarantined, is under special precautions to make sure the virus does not “leak out” of the facilities.
According to the World Health Organisation, the virus was first detected in the UK on September 21, and then spread across the nation by November, making it one of the most common virus variants in England. Now, more than 50% of positive virus results that were documented from October to December, are that of the new variant.
According to some scientists, the new variant may have been born out of an immunocompromised person after mutating.
Meanwhile, the Thai Retailers and Thai Shopping Centre Association has issued a statement that says they will cooperate fully with government orders for shopping malls to close at 9pm in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. They also have agreed to step up their safety and preventative measures for the public.
So far, the 3 provinces of Rayong, Chon Buri and Chanthaburi have been forced to lockdown for 28 days after the 2nd wave of Covid hit those areas hard.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
541 additional Covid-19 infections announced for Samut Sakhon, mostly migrant workers
On top of the numbers of new infections announced earlier today – some 315 both local and imported cases – the province of Samut Sakhon has reported 541 additional Covid-19 infections this afternoon afternoon. Most of them are migrant workers from the local seafood industry. The Mahachai Shrimp Market on the coast of Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, is the hotzone for the current cluster.
The newly announced infections from the province bumps up Thailand’s total infections to 8,435 total infections since the start of the pandemic.
A curfew is in place in most of Samut Sakhon with restrictions on travel for provincial residents. Many of the migrant workforce from the local fishing industry has also been confined to their living quarters or transferred to field hospitals.
The additional 541 infections brings the total in the province to 2,400, including 448 migrant workers who were diagnosed through contact tracing, and another 7 at local hospitals. The remainder of the new cases were Thais.
The astonishing new number will be added to tomorrow’s total when the daily briefing for the media is made around 10am in Bangkok by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The previous highest daily report of new cases in Thailand was 576 cases on December 20. Tomorrow’s total will certainly be a new record high for the country based on the new infections announced over the past week.
The country confirmed 315 new cases earlier today, including 55 in Samut Sakhon.
Thailand
Covid hotspot Samut Sakhon adds 541 more Covid cases to today’s total
Thailand’s Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon is adding 541 more Covid cases to the total amount of infections reported today. On the province’s Facebook page, it says 455 migrant workers and 86 Thais were found this afternoon to be infected with Covid-19, raising the total amount of cases in the province to 2,401 since the 2nd wave broke out in mid-December.
Now, a shrimp vendors’ group has announced today an indefinite postponement of the resumption of trade at the Thalay Thai fresh market, due to the outbreak of Covid infections that are thought to have originated from the market.
A Royal Thai Army spokesman, Santipong Thampiya, is also reporting that today a retired army officer who visited the Office of the Secretariat of the Army on December 29 has tested positive for Covid in the 1st screening and is now isolating at home pending a 2nd test.
Santipong says the retiree travelled to Rayong province on December 20 with friends and they ate lunch at a restaurant in Map Ta Phut district. The retiree developed a cough on December 27 and went to be tested at a private hospital the next day. Santipong says he ordered the tracing of the retiree’s close contacts for health screenings and observations, but has not signaled a need to close the Secretariat’s office as it had already been disinfected.
Earlier today there were 294 new, locally transmitted infections of Covid-19 reported with 21 new imported cases, which brought the total to 7,694 cases since the pandemic began. But then Chon Buri added 62 more cases to that total, and now Samut Sakhon has added even more.
Thailand
Chonburi adds 62 more local transmissions today of Covid-19
Chonburi province has added 62 more cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases to the total amount of cases reported todayin Thailand this afternoon. The accumulative confirmed cases in this new cluster of infections has now reached 305 patients with 1 death.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 50 were discovered in the Si Racha district, 7 in Banglamung, 2 in Mueang district, 2 in Ban Bueang district, and 1 in Rayong. About 5,922 people related to the confirmed patients are being quarantined under official supervision as 4,551 have tested negative for the virus with 1,371 waiting for the results.
38 more have been discharged from the hospital, with the overall death toll remaining at 64. Currently, there are 3,293 Covid active patients in the hospital or migrant workers accommodations.
Those imported infections, were those arriving from abroad from the countries of Bahrain (1 case), Pakistan (3 cases), Kuwait (1 case), USA (4 cases), Russia (2 cases), Italy (1 case), Indonesia (1 case), Egypt (3 cases), Qatar (2 cases), India (1 case), Ethiopia (1 case), United Kingdom (1 case).
Yesterday, the CCSA reported 216 locally transmitted cases, with 11 people in ICU.
Toby Andrews
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4:16 pm
I do not understand this Surely when they departed they were all checked, yet a day later they are all positive, and moved to a B8000 a day hospital wards, for each of them, which I suspect the compulsory Thai insurance will not pay for.
I do not believe they are positive for the virus.
I believe it is a Thai money making racket.
Slugger
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4:43 pm
Your beliefs are wrong and few people care about them.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:27 pm
Toby A has gone from being amusing to simply being an idiot.
Time to stop the stupidity and being childish, Toby.
John Brown
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 6:46 pm
Questions reporters should be asking:
1) When was this strain, or any sub-strain within the B.1.1.7 lineage, or other other strains that co-emergently developed the same mutations, *FIRST* detected in Thailand? What date?
2) What strain(s) were found in the BNH cluster that came from the Sathorn ASQ?
3) Why was information not made public earlier? What purpose was there in hiding it? In retrospect, does it seem like it was a good idea to not inform the public, given that they did not take the precautions that they would have if they had known earlier?
4) Which genomics lab sequenced that cluster? If not Chula, why not? Do they lack any testing capacity? Where does the work go when they lack capacity?
5) What PCR tests are being used to detect these strains? Are there any PCR tests in use in Thailand that have difficulty showing positive for them? When will our PCRs be updated so that infected visitors are not able to leave ASQ undetected? Are we going to shut the borders to visitors until this problem is fully resolved?
6) How many people have been exposed to any of the B.1.1.7 or similar strains so far? How many clusters have been detected total? How many people confirmed infected? With the epidemiological model the tracers are using, how many cases are assumed in the wild per 1 case detected?
7) What provinces have cases been traced to already? Since which dates?
8) What interventions are being used for the places and people that have been exposed? Have zones been designated and quarantines with border restrictions been imposed? Have exposed people been isolated?
9) What causes the higher infectiousness? Is it a higher viral load due to the mutations and deletions that allow the virus to multiply uninhibited for more generations before the immune system starts catching up? Will this not lead to not only a higher rate of transmission unless full lockdowns are used immediately, but also a higher incidence of severe cases among symptomatic populations, including a higher rate of hospitalization, intensive care, and death?
10) What about the US CDC’s admission I’m their public statement last month that the first generation vaccines may not be effective against this strain? What about Pfizer/BioNTech exec public statements admitting the same?
11) When are field hospitals going to be set up? How many beds are we planning for this time?
Alte Ledertasche
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 7:03 pm
The main question you should be asked is when you will stop spreading fear ?
preesy chepuce
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:06 pm
Have you hear about The Great Barrington declaration?
It’s a campaign led by medical professionals, sceptical of the utility of the current approach in many countries.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:24 pm
Yes, Preesy, but it’s of absolutely no relevance to this. None at all.
B.T.
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:41 pm
Yup,the current approach has little little of science and lots of ugly political games.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:34 pm
Sorry, John B, but I don’t see why reporters should be asking ANY of those questions.
They’ve either already been answered, some at considerable length and detail, or they’re clearly for other countries to answer and the answers not yet known.
John Brown
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:49 pm
Because accountability and transparency are necessary factors for public trust, and you can either go voluntary or coercive to achieve public compliance but if you don’t pick those factors you can’t get voluntary. If you still don’t see the picture I can’t help you. I think for whatever reason you may have difficulty understanding young people in Thailand who are fed up being lied to so brazenly about such obvious things and getting away with it despite the great harm it causes. We have all sat quietly in private meetings listening to lies. Time for more truth.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 10:04 pm
What’s not transparent HERE?
Where is anyone being lied to HERE?
Sorry, but you’re starting to sound like Toby A, just bashing for the sake of it, and Rick with his idiotic fixation on PCR cycles.
Sam
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4:32 pm
Ok, how did they board the plane? No test before flight?
Fred glue
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4:46 pm
What about the other passengers, what goes on there….
Ryan
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 5:31 pm
they could have contracted it after their test at home. also the article doesn’t state how long they were in ASQ for. Most likely they were in ASQ for 5 days. So a combined total of more then 6 or 7 days from when they had their test at home, that showed negative. the virus must replicate in the body to be able to be detected with the test, which is why there is an incubation period.
preesy chepuce
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:08 pm
tests are only snapshots, and are never 100% certain, everything is mitigation.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 10:07 pm
97% accuracy for a positive test is a pretty good snapshot – particularly when all four from the family tested positive.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:59 pm
There are now reportedly three tests, not two, including one on the first day, as part of the survey into reducing the quarantine period – but as you say it could still be a week between contracting the virus and a positive test.
Willem
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 5:01 pm
A negative result indicates that either a person has not been infected with SARS-CoV-2 or there is not a detectable level of antibody present. Explanations for this may include a very recent exposure such that not enough time has elapsed to generate an immune response, or the immune response has decreased below the detectable level. A negative result does not rule out current or past infection with SARS-CoV-2.
Toby Andrews
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 5:41 pm
There must have been and they were negative, or they would not have allowed them to board.
ipfunnyjohns
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4:38 pm
ahh the Covid 21 story we were warned about months ago now arriving……..
I do not believe everything I read in the news. maybe when I see people dropping dead in the street such as what was shown around the world last feb coming out of china..
Oh but, its a farang disease. Not Chinese even though it Began in china.. man this is a very complicated to story to keep the bs straight, the media is doing a marvelous job at attempting to scare us based On loose science.
Wijnschenk
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4:40 pm
So what happens if they cant pay the hospital bill?
Wil the thai help…..???
Rasputin
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4:50 pm
That is why the COMPULSORY medical insurance is required, you can’t get a COE to travel to Thailand without it. They were obviously a well off family, otherwise they would have been unlikely to have been admitted to a private hospital for their medical care.
Yogibaer
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4:59 pm
The medical insurance does Not pay If you are positive but Not sick
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 10:12 pm
YES IT DOES. PLEASE READ THE REPLY FROM THE INSURERS IN THE ARTICLE ON THIS, CLEARLY AND CATEGORICALLY AMENDED TO SHOW THAT.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 10:17 pm
Correct, Rasputin, but they have to be admitted to a private / international hospital as part of the compulsory insurance – it’s actually spelt out on the TAT website, not just in the small print.
The only thing the compulsory insurance doesn’t cover is ICU treatment, which I find a bit odd.
Fred glue
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4:42 pm
This virus will not sit still, we have got too out smart it. I think us good looking people around the world have got too sit still , let’s say for 21-days. Stop all movements of humans stay home in this period.
We are getting nowhere at this stage, some countries are good at keeping some sort of control, but other countries (well you decide) . Me my self I love going on holidays, love airports, and wherever you go you get educated on your journey. Is locking planet earth down for your health of survival. We are in the hands of our elected politicians. That’s scary in itself…. here know in oz of some parts we have too wear a face mask just too go too our letter box…… I just wish this stupid virus would go on a holiday too the sun on a one way ticket.
I think with this virus, someone has got a control switch. Turn the volume up & down. Past my bed time, b- good. 🐬🏄♂️
Yogibaer
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4:57 pm
I think they knew the risk , If Testing positive ,must enter private Hospital in their own bill
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 10:19 pm
WRONG. TEDIOUSLY WRONG.
gosport
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 5:31 pm
In England, you pay for what you want. It is not a surprise, it is routine. 30 days for anyone from England.
This also shows these Britons are innocent and have no money or power to cut into the line to get vaccinated. Local hospitals shut doors and Thai treat them well. It is their luck and a good gambit. It pays. Wish them well.
Mr cynic
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 6:42 pm
pm is hinting at much tougher freedom of movement restrictions coming into force next week for uk public.be surprised if anybody without a very valid reason will be able to go to an airport yet alone board a flight anyplace.
preesy chepuce
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:07 pm
“freedom of movement restrictions” sounds like an oxymoron.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 10:22 pm
Just to clarify, presumably you mean the BRITISH PM, for ENGLAND?