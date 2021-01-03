Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi face full travel restrictions | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi face full travel restrictions
Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri (that includes Pattaya), could be facing a full lockdown as soon as tomorrow if a recommendation from the Ministry of Public Health is approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The outbreak of new infections are almost entirely linked to illegal gambling dens, mostly in Rayong.
Thailand’s Deputy Health Minister says the measure “is necessary” because the people considered “at risk” are concealing their involvement in activities and others are refusing to report to health officials for screening. Although the government has said they won’t prosecute people over the illegal gambling, the promise hasn’t convinced the patrons of the gambling dens to come forward.
It’s proposed the more restrictive lockdown would run for 4 weeks in an effort to stop the flow of infected people in and out of the provinces.
The Minister claimed that 99% of the hundreds of Covid-19 cases emerging over the past week in the 3 provinces all are linked to illegal casinos in Rayong and Chanthaburi, saying that the gablers were lying to government contact tracers and failing to disclose their true movements out of fear of being prosecuted.
He said this had “crippled” the contact-tracing efforts and exacerbated the spread of Covid-19 across the provinces east of Bangkok, as well as other areas of Thailand.
“If the plan is approved, police or the army will block highways at the borders of each of the three provinces while local police would restrict access on surface streets.”
As part of the efforts, checkpoint police will block all travel, in and out of the 3 provinces, who didn’t have “urgent business” or their travel approved by the provincial government or CCSA. The checkpoints would be set up along roads linking the 3 affected provinces to Bangkok and other regions, including the Burapha Withi Expressway and a highway through Prachin Buri. Officials would also have checkpoints at all entry and exit points at the borders of the provinces.
Rayong and then Chonburi’s Banglamung District, including Pattaya, were the first to implement strict business shutdowns following the outbreak that kicked off in Rayong’s illegal gambling dens.
The Minister’s proposal, as go now, is just that, but is likely to spark panic and some exodus of people out of the Eastern provinces as they return to their homes, potentially spreading the virus further.
If approved, the measures will likely be introduced at the conclusion of the New Year long weekend. The announcement didn’t mention if the U-Tapao Airport would also be closed or not.
The proposed additional restrictions on travel in and out of the 3 provinces has NOT been enacted at this stage.
Pattaya, surviving on some weekend traffic and the extra long weekends the Thai government has added, will be challenged further by a 28 day lockdown. Restrictions are already place in Banglamung and Pattaya. There is currently no curfew in place.
- Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
- Restaurants take away only. No dine-in service
- Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc
- Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food
- All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc
- Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
- 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am
- Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests
- Public swimming pools closed
- Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
- Pool, snooker parlours closed
- Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
- Internet and game cafes closed
- Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
- Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
- No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences
- Beaches were not specifically covered in the order
- The proposal does not include an alcohol sales ban
Chon Buri
Lucky escape for mother and baby after stray bullet enters house
A woman in the eastern province of Chon Buri has told of her lucky escape, after a stray bullet pierced the roof of her home and landed in the room where she was trying to get her baby to sleep. The woman, named in a Thai Residents report as 25 year old Aphitsaya Raksasuk, was attempting to get the 1 year old baby to sleep during the New Year countdown, when she heard a loud sound on the roof of her house. Turning on the light in the room, she saw that part of the ceiling had fallen on to the floor, with a bullet lying next to the debris.
The woman called her father, who took her to file a report at the local police station in the Panthong district. It’s understood officers requested a photograph of the bullet but did not visit the woman’s home to investigate further. The woman has posted about her experience on social media, urging people to stop shooting guns as a way of celebrating the New Year.
“I want to leave a message to those who like shooting into the sky to please stop. If it drops onto someone it can kill them. The bullet fell right where my baby likes to sit. We were really lucky that no one was injured. I hope the police helps track down who did this.”
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri bar raided for violating Covid-19 restrictions
Police have raided a bar in the Banglamung district of Chon Buri after it was found to have violated a closure order currently in place to curtail the spread of Covid-19. The eastern province now has over 211 active cases of the virus.
Earlier this week, the Chon Buri governor introduced strict restrictions in Banglamung and Pattaya in an effort to control the spread of infection. Both areas were classified as “highly-controlled”, with all non-essential businesses, including bars, ordered to close. Last night, Banglamung police officers arrived at a beer bar to find the venue filled with both Thai and foreign customers. According to a report in the The Pattaya News, the manager of the bar has been taken in for questioning. The name of the bar has not been disclosed pending further investigation.
Management at the bar reportedly claimed it was a restaurant, which are currently allowed to provide takeaway food. However, it’s understood no food was being sold at the time of the police raid. During the country’s nationwide lockdown earlier this year, many bars transformed into restaurants, seemingly overnight, in order to continue trading by selling takeaway food, as per the restrictions in place at the time.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Jack Sombra
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 5:34 pm
If it was phuket they would have locked down the island before new years. Central provinces always get more leeway and a lighter touch
David Beckman
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 6:12 pm
Too late ,the birds have flown the coop ,there all over Thailand now locking down these areas won’t achieve anything, government already said the economy is more important than people’s lives ,just leave it all open.3 weeks too late!!