Brew-tal concoction: Thai woman dies after sipping toxic coffee mix

Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai woman died, and her husband is in a serious condition, allegedly after drinking coffee mixed with sappan wood, which is believed to have health benefits. A doctor discovered an unidentified toxic substance in their bodies.

The 21 year old man, Worrawit Chaisirin, revealed to Thai Rath that his mother, 49 year old Naree Chaisirin, died on Sunday, September 1, while his father, 44 year old Monkhon Chaisirin, remains in hospital. The two experienced sudden seizures and lost consciousness on the day of the incident after drinking coffee containing sappan wood.

Advertisements

The symptoms appeared first in his father, prompting Worrawit and his mother to rush to his aid. While Worrawit was calling the hospital to request assistance for his father, his mother exhibited the same symptoms. She suddenly lost consciousness. CPR was quickly administered but it could not save her life.

Worrawit explained that his parents regularly consumed sappan wood, placing one to two pieces of the wood into boiling water to make coffee. They purchased the sappan wood from an herbal shop in a market near their home in the Isaan province of Sisaket.

According to Worrawit, his parents and others in the community believed that sappan wood had health benefits, with some even thinking it could cure cancer.

Worrawit believes that the incident is related to the sappan wood. A doctor at Sisaket Hospital also found toxic substances in both of their systems, though Naree’s body contained more of the toxin than her husband’s. However, the medical team has yet to identify the specific toxin.

Sister fine

Advertisements

Naree’s older sister, 50 year old Somboon Panpinit, told ThaiRath that she also consumed the same sappan wood but did not experience any adverse effects. She expressed a desire to understand what caused her sister’s death.

Monkhon gave an interview to the media after his recovery, stating that he had been drinking this beverage for a long time without ever experiencing such symptoms. He added that no one would poison them as they had no known enemies.

The owner of a traditional Chinese herbal medicine store Kui Lim Hueng told Channel 7 that sappan wood has a bitter-sweet and astringent taste and provides a refreshing sensation. It has been used to enhance blood circulation for a long time. However, the owner warned that it should not be used during pregnancy and is not advisable for daily consumption.

Further investigation is being conducted into the case.

Sappan wound from a local market. | Photo via ThaiRath