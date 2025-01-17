Bangkok crowned second best city globally in 2025 rankings

Photo courtesy of Lonely Planet

If you’re dreaming of your next urban escape, look no further than Cape Town, crowned the world’s best city for 2025 by Time Out! From breathtaking nature to buzzing nightlife, this South African gem offers it all.

“Where else can you visit a colony of African penguins, sip world-class wines, stroll pristine Blue Flag beaches, and enjoy views from one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature — all in one day?” teases Time Out.

The annual list, compiled from surveys of 18,500 city-dwellers and insights from 100 experts, evaluated cities across 44 criteria, including food, culture, nightlife, affordability, and liveability.

“This list highlights not just exciting travel destinations, but also the places locals are proud to call home,” says Grace Beard, Time Out’s travel editor.

Cape Town scored high for its rich history, affordability, and access to natural wonders. Time Out recommends exploring Kalk Bay for its fishing culture, indulging in design and food at East City, and soaking in the views at Cape Point Nature Reserve.

Coming in at a close number two is Bangkok, a perennial favourite for global travellers.

“Famously friendly, culturally rich, and packed with iconic sites like Wat Arun and the Grand Palace, Bangkok checks every box.”

The city’s world-renowned street food scene earned rave reviews, with 86% of locals calling it amazing and 84% noting its affordability. Plus, with an expanded BTS Skytrain and MRT, exploring has never been easier, reported CNN.

The top five is rounded out by New York (last year’s winner), Melbourne, and London, all celebrated for their vibrant arts, culture, and cuisine. For more on the top 50 cities to visit in 2025, visit Timeout.com/bestcities.

Time Out’s 50 best cities in the world in 2025

Cape Town, South Africa Bangkok, Thailand New York, US Melbourne, Australia London, UK New Orleans, US Mexico City, Mexico Porto, Portugal Shanghai, China Copenhagen, Denmark Chicago, US Lisbon, Portugal Edinburgh, UK Hong Kong Sydney, Australia Amsterdam, Netherlands Barcelona, Spain Seville, Spain Paris, France Medellín, Colombia Hanoi, Vietnam Madrid, Spain Berlin, Germany Dubai, UAE Singapore Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Beijing, China Chiang Mai, Thailand Jakarta, Indonesia Vienna, Austria Tokyo, Japan Marrakech, Morocco Perth, Australia Brighton, UK Prague, Czech Republic Glasgow, UK Brisbane, Australia Marseille, France Budapest, Hungary Los Angeles, US Lagos, Nigeria Seoul, South Korea Valencia, Spain Montreal, Canada Bilbao, Spain Abu Dhabi, UAE Belfast, UK Bristol, UK Mumbai, India Warsaw, Poland