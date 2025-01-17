Bangkok crowned second best city globally in 2025 rankings

Bangkok crowned second best city globally in 2025 rankings
Photo courtesy of Lonely Planet

If you’re dreaming of your next urban escape, look no further than Cape Town, crowned the world’s best city for 2025 by Time Out! From breathtaking nature to buzzing nightlife, this South African gem offers it all.

“Where else can you visit a colony of African penguins, sip world-class wines, stroll pristine Blue Flag beaches, and enjoy views from one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature — all in one day?” teases Time Out.

The annual list, compiled from surveys of 18,500 city-dwellers and insights from 100 experts, evaluated cities across 44 criteria, including food, culture, nightlife, affordability, and liveability.

“This list highlights not just exciting travel destinations, but also the places locals are proud to call home,” says Grace Beard, Time Out’s travel editor.

Cape Town scored high for its rich history, affordability, and access to natural wonders. Time Out recommends exploring Kalk Bay for its fishing culture, indulging in design and food at East City, and soaking in the views at Cape Point Nature Reserve.

Coming in at a close number two is Bangkok, a perennial favourite for global travellers.

“Famously friendly, culturally rich, and packed with iconic sites like Wat Arun and the Grand Palace, Bangkok checks every box.”

The city’s world-renowned street food scene earned rave reviews, with 86% of locals calling it amazing and 84% noting its affordability. Plus, with an expanded BTS Skytrain and MRT, exploring has never been easier, reported CNN.

Photo courtesy of Lonely Planet
Photo courtesy of TakeMeTour

The top five is rounded out by New York (last year’s winner), Melbourne, and London, all celebrated for their vibrant arts, culture, and cuisine. For more on the top 50 cities to visit in 2025, visit Timeout.com/bestcities.

Time Out’s 50 best cities in the world in 2025

  1. Cape Town, South Africa
  2. Bangkok, Thailand
  3. New York, US
  4. Melbourne, Australia
  5. London, UK
  6. New Orleans, US
  7. Mexico City, Mexico
  8. Porto, Portugal
  9. Shanghai, China
  10. Copenhagen, Denmark
  11. Chicago, US
  12. Lisbon, Portugal
  13. Edinburgh, UK
  14. Hong Kong
  15. Sydney, Australia
  16. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  17. Barcelona, Spain
  18. Seville, Spain
  19. Paris, France
  20. Medellín, Colombia
  21. Hanoi, Vietnam
  22. Madrid, Spain
  23. Berlin, Germany
  24. Dubai, UAE
  25. Singapore
  26. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  27. Beijing, China
  28. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  29. Jakarta, Indonesia
  30. Vienna, Austria
  31. Tokyo, Japan
  32. Marrakech, Morocco
  33. Perth, Australia
  34. Brighton, UK
  35. Prague, Czech Republic
  36. Glasgow, UK
  37. Brisbane, Australia
  38. Marseille, France
  39. Budapest, Hungary
  40. Los Angeles, US
  41. Lagos, Nigeria
  42. Seoul, South Korea
  43. Valencia, Spain
  44. Montreal, Canada
  45. Bilbao, Spain
  46. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  47. Belfast, UK
  48. Bristol, UK
  49. Mumbai, India
  50. Warsaw, Poland

