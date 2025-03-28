Body found in Phetchaburi forest ends week-long search for missing man

Bright Choomanee
7 hours ago
Last Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
Body found in Phetchaburi forest ends week-long search for missing man
Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A body has been discovered in a deep forest in Phetchaburi province, ending a week-long search for the 65 year old father of a local assistant village headman. The discovery was made yesterday, March 27, by a search operation team from the Sawang Sanphet Thammasathan Foundation.

The deceased, identified as Thongjuea Kaewkong, was found in the forest of Ban Thung Pong, subdistrict Klat Luang, district Tha Yang, about 1 kilometre from the main road.

He was not wearing a shirt, only black trousers, and was barefoot. A mobile phone and a green checkered traditional cloth were found nearby, with no signs of a struggle or assault.

Thongjuea, the father of Montree Kaewkrong, the assistant village headman, had been missing for a week, with his body located 2 kilometres from his home.

Over 200 personnel from various agencies, including drone search teams and search-and-rescue dogs from United SAR K9, had been involved in the search operation since March 21. The drone search was supported by Thai volunteers from Bangkok, skilled in search and rescue operations.

Preliminary examination by the on-call doctor and police suggests Thongjuea had been dead for more than five days. His body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Rescue volunteer Angkarn Jiamtua stated that the rescue team received a report of a missing person in the forest and grassland area, prompting them to start the search on March 21. The search was conducted both day and night, covering several kilometres.

Coordinating with police and mobile network companies, the team obtained crucial phone signal data to aid their efforts and divided tasks among the search team for efficiency, reported KhaoSod.

Udompong Sanmuang, director of the Disaster Response Centre in Ratchaburi province, mentioned that the centre deployed thermal drones for the search following a support request. He highlighted the centre’s expertise in similar search operations and noted the use of K-9 scent detection dogs to assist in the search.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

