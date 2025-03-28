Sisaket police seize illegal firearms cache in major raid

In Sisaket province, police raided a weapons cache and illegal firearms production site used for criminal activities, seizing 18 firearms and various ammunition.

Yesterday, March 27, Khun Han district chief Pawit Rattawan and Colonel Anek Promta, commander of the 3rd Special Task Force of the Suranaree Force, along with investigative police from Khun Han Police Station, arrested Ekaphon Namwan.

They confiscated 18 locally-made firearms, including one long-barrelled gun, a short-barrelled shotgun, a BB gun, a pen gun, and four King Cobra .22 handcrafted guns, as well as numerous firearm parts awaiting assembly.

Pawit revealed that the arrest followed continuous incidents of youth brawls involving firearms in the area. These events prompted an intelligence operation, leading police to a house in Krawan subdistrict, Khun Han district, identified as the production and distribution site, reported KhaoSod.

The operation culminated in the arrest of the suspect and the seizure of evidence. Ekaphon has been handed over to Khun Han Police Station investigators for legal proceedings.

In similar news, police apprehended a 44 year old man in Chiang Rai’s Mueang district after he shared images of illegal firearms on his Facebook account.

A search of his residence led to the discovery of a large collection of weapons, reportedly acquired from acquaintances. Some of the firearms had been sent by customers for repainting.

On February 19, Police Lieutenant General Tairong Phiwphan, along with senior officers, launched a crackdown on illegal online activities, particularly those involving firearms.

As part of this operation, police traced the Facebook account of the suspect, Jatuporn, which had featured images of shotguns.

With enough evidence, police secured a search warrant for his home in Mae Korn subdistrict, Mueang district, Chiang Rai province, resulting in his arrest.

During questioning, Jatuporn confessed to obtaining firearms from acquaintances. He also revealed that some of the weapons belonged to customers who had sent them in for stock repainting.

