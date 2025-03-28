Thailand faces critical air pollution levels in 51 provinces

Air pollution levels in Thailand reached critical levels with PM2.5 dust particles exceeding safety standards in 51 provinces.

The Air Pollution Solution Communication Centre reported that the northern and northeastern regions were severely affected, prompting a 60-day alert to manage forest fires and heightened heat spots in five key provinces.

Across Thailand, PM2.5 levels surpassed safety limits in several areas, including Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and numerous northern provinces such as Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Nan, among others.

The north of Thailand recorded PM2.5 concentrations ranging from 46.9 to 159.0 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), while the northeast ranged from 33.6 to 109.4 µg/m³.

In central and western regions, levels were between 28.4 and 56.7 µg/m³, and in the east, seven areas exceeded the standard with levels from 20.2 to 70.5 µg/m³. The south maintained good air quality with levels between 16.5 and 29.0 µg/m³. In Bangkok and its metropolitan areas, PM2.5 levels ranged from 32.1 to 57.0 µg/m³.

Health recommendations include staying vigilant, reducing outdoor activities, and using protective gear. People with pre-existing health conditions should consider reducing outdoor activities and seek medical advice if symptoms occur, particularly in areas marked as health-affected (red zones).

The website Check Dust updated PM2.5 levels across the country using satellite data via the #CheckDust application. At 9am, the hourly average indicated that 10 provinces had air quality in the red zone, meaning poor air quality, reported KhaoSod.

These provinces included Mae Hong Son, with PM2.5 levels at 149.7 µg/m³, followed by Phrae (135.5 µg/m³), Lamphun (130.6 µg/m³), Lampang (120.5 µg/m³), Nan (119.8 µg/m³), Chiang Mai (117.8 µg/m³), Phayao (116.3 µg/m³), Chiang Rai (112.4 µg/m³), Nong Khai (108.8 µg/m³), and Uttaradit (92.2 µg/m³).

Air quality in Thailand worsened over the past week, with 56 provinces experiencing elevated PM2.5 levels, particularly in the north and northeast. Projections suggest conditions will continue to deteriorate.

The Air Pollution Solution Communication Centre released the latest air quality report yesterday, March 27.

