Billing brawl: Furious Thai man triggers chaos over Lotus’s overcharge

An angry Thai man caused chaos after being overcharged at a Lotus’s supermarket in Chon Buri province. The out-of-control customer is seen in a viral video pouring fizzy drinks and throwing bottles on the floor inside the store.

A Thai man posted a video of a man causing chaos at the Lotus’s store on his TikTok account, Yodekthep. In the footage, the angry Thai man can be seen progressively opening bottles of soft drinks and pouring them onto the floor and throwing bottles in frustration.

The TikToker stated in the caption…

“I think he was angry because he did not get a free plastic bag. Wait for the confirmation. I feel sorry for the shopping mall maids. This occurred at a shopping mall in the Ban Bueng neighbourhood of Chon Buri.”

Another TikTok user revealed in the comment section that the man was angry because the cashier overcharged him. The cashier admitted to her fault, apologised, and solved the issue, but he was not satisfied. He demanded that the staff bow down to him and apologize, a request they refused to comply with.

The video gained over 4.5 million views and 9,000 shares before the user later deleted it. The incident is still being discussed on several Thai news platforms. Channel 3 travelled to Chon Buri province to talk with the angry Thai man and his mother.

The 47 year old named Weera admitted to the media that he was the angry Thai man in the video. He claimed that the cashier mistakenly overcharged him over 400 baht. He noticed and urged the cashier and her manager to apologise to him. However, the cashier left him to wait for an hour before later informing him that the manager took leave.

Weera said he would not have become angry if the cashier had apologised right away. He added that he only destroyed products he had already bought and did not attack any staff members.

Weera’s mother, 64 year old Waraporn, claimed that her son has depression and is currently being treated for his condition. She said Weera turns aggressive when someone takes advantage of him. Despite this, Waraporn stressed that her son is otherwise normal and capable of mixing with customers.

Waraporn complained about the TikToker who shared the video. She said netizens should find out the truth before sharing any information or criticising. Waraporn said she planned to sue the TikToker for destroying the reputation of her family members and her shop.

Officers from Ban Bueng Police Station reported that a staff member from the shopping mall filed a complaint on the issue at the police station. However, the officers did not issue any charges as the mall did not wish to pursue legal action.