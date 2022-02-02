Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act

In a bizarre incident outside Bangkok’s major shopping centre CentralWorld, a man stopped his Mercedes Benz in the middle of the street, tossed offering flowers on his car, released three snakes onto the street, took off his shirt and cut his arms with a large knife. He spread the blood around as if it were some kind of ritual.

The 46 year old real estate businessman Kanetpisanuthep Jakapopmahadecha, who is known as “K Hundred Million,” apparently did a similar act back in 2019, but no one knows exactly why.

Yesterday, at around 5 pm, he parked his red Mercedes Benz in the middle of Ratchadamri Road in front of CentralWorld. He stepped out of his car, released snakes onto the road, cut himself and tossed orange marigolds, which are flowers used as offerings at Thai temples and shrines. He also poured red syrup onto the ground. Red soda is also a common offering at temples. Apparently, he tried to cut his neck while saying something about the nation and Siam Devadhiraj, a deity believed to be a guardian of Thailand.

Cars on the road stopped and people nearby starred. Many recorded the incident on video. Police officers from Lumpini District went to the scene and tried to keep people away from the road. A rescue team was deployed to catch the snakes. Police immediately sent him to a nearby Police General Hospital. According to Thai media, Kanetpisanuthep was faint because of losing blood.

Kanetpisanuthep was charged for carrying weapons in a public area without reason, blocking traffic, and making the road dirty.

SOURCE: Matichon | JS100 Radio