Concern rises over potential human trafficking as 5 women vanish in South Thailand

Concerns of potential human trafficking are rising in South Thailand‘s Nakhon Si Thammarat province after five women mysteriously disappeared from the province three months ago. A distressed relative reached out to an influential social media page for help, claiming that communications were lost after his younger sister’s boyfriend picked them up in a white van from their home.

The man, known as Bank Lomkod, is the boyfriend of one of the missing women, 22 year old Chananikan. The group was said to have departed in a white van with the license plate number, Non Kub 8797 Udon Thani.

Later they reportedly returned home to retrieve a Toyota REVO SMART Cab, licence plate Por Chor 9822 Nakhon Si Thammarat, before they went missing and cut all communication channels: Phone, Facebook, and LINE. The anxious family reported the matter to Tha Sala Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat, but due to a lack of progress, they have earnestly requested the online community’s aid to help locate the missing group.

A man named Nopadol, who was recently questioned by the police, stated that Bank rented the van to fetch the five women and took them to northern Thailand. As the girls’ applications remained inaccessible, relatives became alarmed and apprehensive about potential human trafficking, given that all the missing people are female. They fervently call upon the public’s collaboration to track them down, KhaoSod reported.

“Worried relatives are asking for social media assistance in locating their lost family members. Anyone who has any information or has spotted any of the individuals in the photos, please report your tips, call 063-676-9467, 093-108-1097, or reach out to the Facebook account ‘Noo Fon Janthramas‘” the social media page pleaded.

Thailand struggles to deal with its human trafficking problems.

