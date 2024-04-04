Governor warns of fuel station scams this Songkran

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

To safeguard consumers against potential exploitation during the upcoming Songkran festivities, Prachuap Khiri Khan’s provincial authorities have unleashed a new campaign. Led by Deputy Governor Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat, the crackdown aims to ensure fair pricing at fuel stations across the province.

Accompanied by a team of officials including Siriwan Kanasorn, Nopadol Suwongpradit, and Chanthip Niamprad, inspections were conducted yesterday, to prevent any nefarious practices that could leave motorists out of pocket.

The focal point of these inspections was the accuracy of fuel metering devices, ensuring adherence to national standards. Utilising a 5-litre standard measuring container as a benchmark, officials verified that the fuel dispensed matched the advertised quantity within legal tolerances, with all stations found to be compliant.

To bolster consumer rights and market fairness, officials issued a stern reminder. Any instances of misconduct such as overpricing or discrepancies between advertised and actual prices must be promptly reported.

Consumers are urged to utilise the Department of Internal Trade’s 24-hour hotline at 1569 or file complaints at any provincial commercial office, reported Hua Hin Today.

Prachuap Khiri Khan’s local government isn’t pulling any punches against offenders. Penalties for violations range from fines up to 10,000 baht for failing to display price tags, to imprisonment for up to seven years coupled with fines reaching 140,000 baht for severe offences like overcharging, hoarding, or refusal to sell.

