Thailand
Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
Say goodbye to 2021 and say hi to 2022! Let your countdown begin at one of the most beautiful venues on the island! The following hotels in Phuket are offering exclusive New Year packages for you to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year. So, we have compiled a list of the best 5 venues in Phuket to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
The 5 classy places to spend New Year’s Eve in Phuket
1. New Year Dazzle Night Party, KEE Sky Lounge
Relax, unwind, and sip exotic sundowners while enjoying a New Year’s Eve dinner under the stars with delectable cuisine and great wines. The Sky Lounge is the ultimate bar and restaurant dining experience, offering breathtaking 360-degree panoramic sea views. Delight in tasty tapas with limitless beverages while being lost in the moment by the fire show, lively beats by DJ Husky, and stunning fireworks. You can also get a chance to win a lucky draw with DJ HUSkY from Illuzion!
Venue: KEE Sky Lounge, The Kee Resort & Spa, Patong Beach Hotel
Time: 5:30 pm – 1 am, 31 December 2022
Price: 1,990 Net, THB 995 Net (Under 12 years old)
2. New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Paresa Phuket
Bid farewell to 2021 and welcome the New Year 2022 in a stylish way. Enjoy a delectable grand festive feast with soft live music while glancing at the glistening Andaman Sea. The party starts from 6 pm till midnight and it’s THB 4,900++ per person. At 7 pm, there will be welcome cocktails at Talung Thai restaurant followed by a Festive buffet and live music performance. The countdown will begin at 11:55 pm to welcome 2022.
Venue: Paresa Phuket
Time: 6:00 pm – 12:00 am, 31 December 2021
Price: THB 4,900++ / person, 50% off for children aged 6 -12 years old.
3. New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Renaissance Phuket Resort
Count the hours down and get ready to bring in the new year with Renaissance White Party. This is one of the coolest parties on the island! Phuket’s ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration includes a premium international buffet – a parade of oyster, caviar & smoked fish bar, sushi & sashimi, Serrano ham carving, premium cheese board and charcuterie, selection of crab & Phuket lobster on ice, Sarasin bridge seafood, pan-fried foie gras, truffle risotto, prime rib carving, roast leg of lamb, whole roast sturgeon, berries and vanilla mascarpone, macarons and many more.
Venue: SandBox Lawn (Beachfront), Renaissance Phuket Resort
Time: 7:00 pm – 12:00 am, 31 December 2021
Price: THB THB 3,499++, Children between 4-11 years old, pay only THB THB 1,749++
4. New Years Eve Dinner at Hilton Phuket
Hilton Phuket welcomes you to attend one of the most glamorous events of the year, which might be the highlight of your holiday. There will be a live DJ and duo band to entertain you, as well as a countdown to midnight and a stunning fireworks extravaganza to usher in the new year. Starts at THB 1,500 and includes unlimited soft drinks. It costs THB 2,500 and includes unlimited alcoholic beverages. Children under the age of five, on the other hand, are free.
Venue: Seafarer Pool (outdoor), Hilton Phuket
Time: 7:00 pm – 12:00 am, 31 December 2021
Price: THB1,500 Net Per Adult (Food and Free flow of soft beverages)
5. Thanyapura Phuket Sports and Health Resort
Time: 3 pm until countdown, 31 December 2021
Price: VIP ticket available at THB 6,999 per person
It’s time to start counting down to 2022 at one of the most gorgeous tropical settings in Phuket. At the hotels above, take in the spectacular fireworks display and delectable meals made by the special chiefs. Have a fantastic New Year!
HERE are some suggestions for where to spend New Year’s Day in Phuket.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Some Tak locals say the deaths of 10 men are related to a ghost looking for a husband
Camps set up in Tak for more than 5,000 refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar
Christmas and New Year travel woes continue around the world
Local mosque leader shot and killed in Pattani
17 year old drowns on Christmas while swimming at Southern Thailand beach
Body of a foreign man found in Bangkok canal
Thai medic says most Omicron cases mild or asymptomatic, expects jump in numbers
UN urges authorities in Myanmar to investigate Christmas Eve massacre
Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
China reports highest-daily rise in new Covid-19 infections since pandemic began
Thailand News Update | Covid flight risks & Forced labour in Thai prisons
Experts say Thailand still not prepared for another tsunami, public unaware of danger
Health ministry to outline 3 best and worst-case scenarios as more infections reported
Credit card payment for Bangkok transport & Sex app for Thailand’s deaf youths | GMT
South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, anti-apartheid champion, dies aged 90
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Tourism operators express frustration over rumours Test & Go may be dropped
Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk
3 passengers test positive for Omicron when they arrive on Koh Samui
Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
Ready and willing: Anutin says he’s prepared to be next PM and lead Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
- Events21 hours ago
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
- Phuket2 days ago
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Omicron Covid-19 cases double, now 205 confirmed in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Escaped Israeli tested positive for Omicron, negative for Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
AstraZeneca triple vaccines shown effective against Omicron variant