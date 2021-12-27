Connect with us

Thailand

Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022

Nisha Sethi

Published

 on 

Photo Via: Kee Sky Lounge

Say goodbye to 2021 and say hi to 2022! Let your countdown begin at one of the most beautiful venues on the island! The following hotels in Phuket are offering exclusive New Year packages for you to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year. So, we have compiled a list of the best 5 venues in Phuket to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The 5 classy places to spend New Year’s Eve in Phuket

1. New Year Dazzle Night Party, KEE Sky Lounge

Relax, unwind, and sip exotic sundowners while enjoying a New Year’s Eve dinner under the stars with delectable cuisine and great wines. The Sky Lounge is the ultimate bar and restaurant dining experience, offering breathtaking 360-degree panoramic sea views. Delight in tasty tapas with limitless beverages while being lost in the moment by the fire show, lively beats by DJ Husky, and stunning fireworks. You can also get a chance to win a lucky draw with DJ HUSkY from Illuzion!

Venue: KEE Sky Lounge, The Kee Resort & Spa, Patong Beach Hotel

Time: 5:30 pm – 1 am, 31 December 2022

Price: 1,990 Net, THB 995 Net (Under 12 years old)

May be an image of outdoors

2. New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Paresa Phuket

Bid farewell to 2021 and welcome the New Year 2022 in a stylish way. Enjoy a delectable grand festive feast with soft live music while glancing at the glistening Andaman Sea. The party starts from 6 pm till midnight and it’s THB 4,900++ per person. At 7 pm, there will be welcome cocktails at Talung Thai restaurant followed by a Festive buffet and live music performance. The countdown will begin at 11:55 pm to welcome 2022.

Venue: Paresa Phuket

Time: 6:00 pm – 12:00 am, 31 December 2021

Price: THB 4,900++ / person, 50% off for children aged 6 -12 years old.

Paresa Resort Phuket

3. New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Renaissance Phuket Resort

Count the hours down and get ready to bring in the new year with Renaissance White Party. This is one of the coolest parties on the island! Phuket’s ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration includes a premium international buffet – a parade of oyster, caviar & smoked fish bar, sushi & sashimi, Serrano ham carving, premium cheese board and charcuterie, selection of crab & Phuket lobster on ice, Sarasin bridge seafood, pan-fried foie gras, truffle risotto, prime rib carving, roast leg of lamb, whole roast sturgeon, berries and vanilla mascarpone, macarons and many more.

Venue: SandBox Lawn (Beachfront), Renaissance Phuket Resort

Time: 7:00 pm – 12:00 am, 31 December 2021

Price: THB THB 3,499++, Children between 4-11 years old, pay only THB THB 1,749++

Renaissance Phuket Resort &amp;amp; Spa - YouTube

4. New Years Eve Dinner at Hilton Phuket

Hilton Phuket welcomes you to attend one of the most glamorous events of the year, which might be the highlight of your holiday. There will be a live DJ and duo band to entertain you, as well as a countdown to midnight and a stunning fireworks extravaganza to usher in the new year. Starts at THB 1,500 and includes unlimited soft drinks. It costs THB 2,500 and includes unlimited alcoholic beverages. Children under the age of five, on the other hand, are free.

Venue: Seafarer Pool (outdoor), Hilton Phuket

Time: 7:00 pm – 12:00 am, 31 December 2021

Price: THB1,500 Net Per Adult (Food and Free flow of soft beverages)

Phuket Hotels | Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort &amp;amp; Spa | Phuket, ${hotelState}

5. Thanyapura Phuket Sports and Health Resort

Have a celebration of a lifetime with an exclusive Countdown on Naka Yai island with famous DJ BEYCAN & DJ VADIM who are going to keep you upbeat all night long. Enjoy the sun throughout the day and the nighttime fireworks display. VIP ticket available at THB 6,999 per person. Price includes VIP boat transfer from Ao Po marina to Naka Yai island and back to Ao Po Marina, VIP seating area, international food by the renowned chef from LA and a glass of champagne.
Venue: CADMUS @Naka

Time: 3 pm until countdown, 31 December 2021

Price: VIP ticket available at THB 6,999 per person

Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: CADMUS @Naka

It’s time to start counting down to 2022 at one of the most gorgeous tropical settings in Phuket. At the hotels above, take in the spectacular fireworks display and delectable meals made by the special chiefs. Have a fantastic New Year!

HERE are some suggestions for where to spend New Year’s Day in Phuket.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Nisha Sethi

Nisha is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand49 mins ago

Some Tak locals say the deaths of 10 men are related to a ghost looking for a husband
Thailand1 hour ago

Camps set up in Tak for more than 5,000 refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar
World1 hour ago

Christmas and New Year travel woes continue around the world
advertiseadvertise
South2 hours ago

Local mosque leader shot and killed in Pattani
Thailand3 hours ago

17 year old drowns on Christmas while swimming at Southern Thailand beach
Bangkok3 hours ago

Body of a foreign man found in Bangkok canal
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thai medic says most Omicron cases mild or asymptomatic, expects jump in numbers
Myanmar4 hours ago

UN urges authorities in Myanmar to investigate Christmas Eve massacre
Thailand4 hours ago

Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
China4 hours ago

China reports highest-daily rise in new Covid-19 infections since pandemic began
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Covid flight risks & Forced labour in Thai prisons
Thailand4 hours ago

Experts say Thailand still not prepared for another tsunami, public unaware of danger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Health ministry to outline 3 best and worst-case scenarios as more infections reported
Credit card payment for Bangkok transport & Sex app for Thailand’s deaf youths | GMT | Thaiger
Video5 hours ago

Credit card payment for Bangkok transport & Sex app for Thailand’s deaf youths | GMT
World6 hours ago

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, anti-apartheid champion, dies aged 90
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending