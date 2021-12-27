Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022

Say goodbye to 2021 and say hi to 2022! Let your countdown begin at one of the most beautiful venues on the island! The following hotels in Phuket are offering exclusive New Year packages for you to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year. So, we have compiled a list of the best 5 venues in Phuket to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The 5 classy places to spend New Year’s Eve in Phuket

1. New Year Dazzle Night Party, KEE Sky Lounge

Relax, unwind, and sip exotic sundowners while enjoying a New Year’s Eve dinner under the stars with delectable cuisine and great wines. The Sky Lounge is the ultimate bar and restaurant dining experience, offering breathtaking 360-degree panoramic sea views. Delight in tasty tapas with limitless beverages while being lost in the moment by the fire show, lively beats by DJ Husky, and stunning fireworks. You can also get a chance to win a lucky draw with DJ HUSkY from Illuzion!

Venue: KEE Sky Lounge, The Kee Resort & Spa, Patong Beach Hotel

Time: 5:30 pm – 1 am, 31 December 2022

Price: 1,990 Net, THB 995 Net (Under 12 years old)

2. New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Paresa Phuket

Bid farewell to 2021 and welcome the New Year 2022 in a stylish way. Enjoy a delectable grand festive feast with soft live music while glancing at the glistening Andaman Sea. The party starts from 6 pm till midnight and it’s THB 4,900++ per person. At 7 pm, there will be welcome cocktails at Talung Thai restaurant followed by a Festive buffet and live music performance. The countdown will begin at 11:55 pm to welcome 2022.

Venue: Paresa Phuket

Time: 6:00 pm – 12:00 am, 31 December 2021

Price: THB 4,900++ / person, 50% off for children aged 6 -12 years old.

3. New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Renaissance Phuket Resort

Count the hours down and get ready to bring in the new year with Renaissance White Party. This is one of the coolest parties on the island! Phuket’s ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration includes a premium international buffet – a parade of oyster, caviar & smoked fish bar, sushi & sashimi, Serrano ham carving, premium cheese board and charcuterie, selection of crab & Phuket lobster on ice, Sarasin bridge seafood, pan-fried foie gras, truffle risotto, prime rib carving, roast leg of lamb, whole roast sturgeon, berries and vanilla mascarpone, macarons and many more.

Venue: SandBox Lawn (Beachfront), Renaissance Phuket Resort

Time: 7:00 pm – 12:00 am, 31 December 2021

Price: THB THB 3,499++, Children between 4-11 years old, pay only THB THB 1,749++

4. New Years Eve Dinner at Hilton Phuket

Hilton Phuket welcomes you to attend one of the most glamorous events of the year, which might be the highlight of your holiday. There will be a live DJ and duo band to entertain you, as well as a countdown to midnight and a stunning fireworks extravaganza to usher in the new year. Starts at THB 1,500 and includes unlimited soft drinks. It costs THB 2,500 and includes unlimited alcoholic beverages. Children under the age of five, on the other hand, are free.

Venue: Seafarer Pool (outdoor), Hilton Phuket

Time: 7:00 pm – 12:00 am, 31 December 2021

Price: THB1,500 Net Per Adult (Food and Free flow of soft beverages)

5. Thanyapura Phuket Sports and Health Resort

Have a celebration of a lifetime with an exclusive Countdown on Naka Yai island with famous DJ BEYCAN & DJ VADIM who are going to keep you upbeat all night long. Enjoy the sun throughout the day and the nighttime fireworks display. VIP ticket available at THB 6,999 per person. Price includes VIP boat transfer from Ao Po marina to Naka Yai island and back to Ao Po Marina, VIP seating area, international food by the renowned chef from LA and a glass of champagne.

Venue: CADMUS @Naka

Time: 3 pm until countdown, 31 December 2021 Price: VIP ticket available at THB 6,999 per person

It’s time to start counting down to 2022 at one of the most gorgeous tropical settings in Phuket. At the hotels above, take in the spectacular fireworks display and delectable meals made by the special chiefs. Have a fantastic New Year!

