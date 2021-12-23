Thailand
Top 5 places to spend New Year’s Day in Phuket 2022
We are all looking forward to 2022 because it will provide another chance for a fresh start and a celebration of new beginnings. On January 1st, start the year off perfectly with a delicious New Year’s Day brunch. Enjoy an international buffet with live seafood stations and a selection of house drinks. Create fruitful memories this new year with a variety of indoor and alfresco meals, vivid décor, and live music! We’ve compiled a list of 5 restaurants in Phuket that will be serving brunch on New Year’s Day.
Top 5 places to spend New Year’s day 2022
1. New Year’s Day Brunch, Hyatt Regency Phuket
Start the year off right with a joyful alfresco brunch with friends and family at The Pool House Kitchen. Toast to new beginnings while sampling global flavours prepared live at the live food stations at Hyatt Regency Phuket.
Venue: The Pool House Kitchen, Hyatt Regency Phuket
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm, Saturday 1 January 2022
Price: New Year’s Day Brunch at THB 2,500++ per person (Incl. soft drinks, house red/white, rosé wine, mojito and Bloody Mary) 50% off for children aged 6 – 12
2. New Year’s Day Late Brunch at Catch Beach Club
To welcome in the new year in style, treat your family and friends to a really memorable beachside brunch. Be tempted by the seafood platter with Boston lobster, French oysters, tiger prawns, and more. The foreign cheese selection includes the world-famous cheese raclette, as well as foie gras, smoked salmon, Japanese style sashimi, and sushi. Fresh tuna sashimi, entire spit lamb, and a BBQ station round out the menu. End your brunch with a chocolate fountain and a variety of delicious treats.
Venue: Catch Beach Club
Time: 1 pm – 4 pm, Saturday 1 January 2022
THB 2,600 net (Child THB 1,300 net) – Price includes a bottle of house wine per couple.
3. New Years Day Grande Indian Brunch at Portosino
Experience one of the best New Year’s day Indian Brunch in Portosino restaurant at Karon Beach. Bringing in the flavours of Authentic Indian dishes infused with modern flavours, prepared by Master Indian Chef, Anand. Celebrate the first day of 2022 with beats, bubbles & Grande Vibes! Some of the brunch bites include Tandoori Chicken Tikka or the classic Pani Puri. Experience Indian essential flavoured beverages such as Jal Jeera, Malai Lassi or Malasa Chai. There will be LIVE music with a DJ to mesmerize you with Bollywood and western tunes.
Venue: Portsino, Avista Grande Phuket Karon – MGallery
Time: 12 pm – 4:30 pm, Saturday 1 January 2022
Price: THB 1,399++/person with Free flow Sparkling Wine. Kids below 5 years eat free! Age 5-12 get 50% discount
4. Anodad’ New Year’s Brunch at Jaras
Jaras is a classy modern restaurant that offers authentic flavours and progressive presentation throughout the meal. Immerse yourself in the flavours and textures of local food, creatively reimagined and carefully prepared with the finest local and regional ingredients, to kick-off 2022.
Venue: Jaras Restaurant, Intercontinental Phuket Resort
Time: 12 pm -3 pm, Saturday 1 January 2022
Price: THB 2,950++ (food only), THB 1,750++ free flow of soft drinks, juice, beer, and wine, THB 700++ Free flow of soft drinks and juice
5. Sunday Brunch: Rosewood Phuket X Kin Dee Berlin
On January 2, 2022, kick in the new year with a bang at the Sunday Brunch at Rosewood Phuket. Chef Dalad Kambhu will not only serve you a contemporary spin on traditional Thai food from her Michelin-starred restaurant Kin Dee in Berlin, but her new Kin Dee Gin will also be making a special premiere during the brunch. Enjoy a savoury selection of international flavours. A delicious way to start the new year. Her new Kin Dee Gin restaurant will be introduced, which will be paired with specially made cocktails created by award-winning mixologists.
Venue: Poolside Brunch, Rosewood Phuket
Time: 12:30 – 3:30 p.m, Sunday, 2 January 2022
Price: THB 3,000 net for food and soft drinks, THB 4,200 net for food and a free flow beverage package, THB 1,200 net for children 6 – 12 years old
New Year Day celebration in Phuket will be a very unforgettable start to the year 2022. So come enjoy your first brunch at one of Phuket’s most fashionable restaurants mentioned above. Start the year off perfectly by indulging in scrumptious meals in a posh setting.
If you are looking for where to spend Christmas Day in Phuket, click HERE
