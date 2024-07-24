Bangkok in top 30 most dangerous cities for tourists

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Bangkok has been named the 30th most dangerous city for tourists, according to a recent Forbes Advisor article. The article, 12 Best Travel Insurance Companies of July 2024, compared 60 international cities across seven key risk metrics.

The cities were evaluated on travel safety, crime risk, personal security risk, health security risk, infrastructure security risk, natural disaster risk, and digital security risk. Topping the list as the riskiest city was Caracas, Venezuela, with a perfect risk score of 100 out of 100. Karachi followed closely with a score of 93.12, and Yangon ranked third with 91.67. Lagos in Nigeria and Manila also made the top five, scoring 91.54 and 91.49 respectively.

Bangkok received a risk score of 53.34, placing it 30th overall. The Thai capital’s highest risk scores were in the crime and health security categories, both at 39. Infrastructure risk scored 22, digital security risk 17, and personal security risk was relatively low at 5.

On the flip side, Singapore was named the safest city for tourists, boasting a risk score of zero. Tokyo, Toronto, Sydney, and Zurich rounded out the top five safest cities, with scores of 10.72, 13.6, 22.28, and 22.97, respectively.

When compared to other Southeast Asian cities, Bangkok emerged as the second safest after Singapore. Kuala Lumpur followed in third place with a score of 55.36, Ho Chi Minh City came next with 61.83, and Jakarta trailed with a high-risk score of 81.98, reported The Nation.

In related news, Pattaya Tourist Police, in a joint effort with government and private sector partners, recently organised an extensive training programme for guards and employees of 7-Eleven stores. This initiative is designed to bolster safety measures and enhance the overall experience for tourists visiting the popular convenience stores, particularly those situated around Walking Street.

In other news, Pattaya City Police Station unveiled the PATTAYA SAFETY application to boost tourist safety. Superintendent Police Colonel Navin Theerawit announced this innovative app designed to enhance the safety of Thai and international tourists visiting the vibrant city of Pattaya.