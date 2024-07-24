Thai court to rule on PM Srettha’s potential dismissal on August 14

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling on the potential dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on August 14.

“The Constitutional Court has considered and finds the case is a legal matter and there is sufficient evidence to decide the case.”

The proceedings stem from a complaint by 40 military-appointed senators in May, which the court accepted. The controversy centres on the appointment of politician Pichit Chuenban as a Prime Minister’s Office minister.

The senators questioned whether the Thai prime minister and Pichit violated Section 170 (4) and (5) of the charter, which addresses the ethics of Cabinet ministers.

In 2008, Pichit was sentenced to six months in prison for attempting to bribe Supreme Court officials, offering them a paper bag containing 2 million baht inside a lunch box. This incident has led critics to argue that Pichit is unfit for a ministerial role.

Pichit, who served as a lawyer for former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, resigned just before the court accepted the petition, which was seen as an effort to shield the Thai premier from legal complications. While the court agreed to hear the case against the 62 year old PM, it dismissed the case against Pichit due to his resignation.

Prime Minister Srettha, a real estate tycoon, has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the appointment was legitimate.

The Bangkok-born PM submitted his defence to the Constitutional Court on June 7 but chose not to disclose the specifics of his argument to the media.

“It’s more of a clarification. I have the duty to clarify, and I think I’ve covered it all.”

The potential removal of PM Srettha could thrust Thailand into political uncertainty, necessitating a new prime ministerial election by parliament. This scenario might pit the prime minister’s ruling Pheu Thai Party against its coalition partners, potentially causing a significant shakeup in the governing alliance and a realignment of Cabinet positions and policies, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, emerging from a high-profile dinner meeting at the Nai Lert Park Heritage Home, PM Srettha confidently asserted that the coalition now commands the unwavering support of over 314 MPs.