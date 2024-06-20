South Korean tourist plummets from 27th floor in Chon Buri

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A 54 year old South Korean tourist was found dead after leaping from the 27th floor of a luxury condominium in Sri Racha, Chon Buri.

Police were alerted to the scene at an undisclosed condominium in Sri Racha. Upon arrival, police and rescue workers found the lifeless body of Min Chucha, a South Korean tourist, lying motionless on the ground. He had sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead immediately.

Uthumporn Monmathadan, the condominium’s housekeeper, reported hearing a loud explosion from a transformer. Rushing outside to investigate, she was horrified to discover Chucha’s body.

“I heard a bang, like an explosion. I went out to check and saw him lying there. It was a terrible sight.”

The police released Chucha’s identity publicly, confirming the tragic loss. Uthumporn speculated that the tourist might have been under significant work-related stress, which could have driven him to such a drastic action.

Sri Racha police are thoroughly investigating the incident. Chucha’s body has been sent for an autopsy, and authorities are collaborating with the South Korean Embassy to notify his family, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, an American tourist was discovered dead in a suspected suicide after a fatal fall from the seventh floor of a hotel in Pattaya. Pattaya police received the report at around 6.06am on June 4 and quickly dispatched officers and rescue workers to the scene.

In other news, a Russian man reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 29th floor of a Pattaya condominium on June 3, allegedly due to stress over a sexual assault charge.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.