Thai Post launches Euro 2024 contest with 10 million baht in prizes

Image courtesy of PR Phuket

Thai Post kicked off its Euro 2024 lucky prize contest with a vibrant road show through Phuket Town yesterday, marking the beginning of a nationwide campaign to promote the contest.

Assistant Postmaster of Phuket Piyavit Siksamat highlighted Thai Post’s collaboration with Thairath to engage the public in the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship taking place in Germany.

This campaign, themed Cheer Football with Passion, Celebrate with Fortune Anywhere, Anytime boasts more than 10 million baht in prizes, including cash, cars, gold, and other rewards. The grand prize features a cash reward of 6.5 million baht.

Participants have two ways to join, either by purchasing a physical postcard for 2 baht at any post office nationwide or from postal delivery staff or buying an online postcard via the Prompt Post and Paotang applications for the same price.

Thai Post will print the online postcards to match the size of the physical ones and include them in the prize draw.

Postal staff caravans are visiting major areas across the country, encouraging participation through both physical and online postcards. The campaign also includes photo opportunities and interactive activities at key landmarks.

The campaign’s two prize draws are scheduled for after Round 16 of the tournament, and another draw after the Euro 2024 finale.

The deadline for physical postcards is 6pm on July 14, while for online postcards via Prompt Post and Paotang, is 11.59pm the same day.

In addition to the main prizes, a special prize will be awarded to the top sender of online postcards. The individual who sends the most online postcards during the Euro 2024 contest will win a red MG electric car and 24 gold prizes, with a combined total value exceeding one million baht, reported the Phuket News.

In related news, Surat Thani police chief launched an intensive crackdown on illegal gambling related to the Euro 2024 football tournament to ensure public safety and prevent citizens from falling victim to gambling activities.