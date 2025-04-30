Bangkok Bank speeds up yuan transfers to boost China trade

Thai bank launches streamlined system for smoother transactions between regional businesses and Chinese markets

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
52 1 minute read
Bangkok Bank speeds up yuan transfers to boost China trade
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank has launched an expedited yuan transfer service aimed at reducing costs and enhancing trade with China.

Pipat Assawamongkol, assistant manager at Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, announced that the bank now offers faster yuan transfers after receiving approval from China’s central bank to use the CIPS (Cross-border Interbank Payment System).

The system allows direct transfers to CIPS member banks, reducing the need for intermediary banks, thereby cutting costs for importers and exporters while improving cash management efficiency.

The service also opens up greater opportunities for international trade, reinforcing the bank’s position as a leading regional bank committed to supporting Thai-Chinese business growth.

Related Articles
Bangkok Bank speeds up yuan transfers to boost China trade | News by Thaiger
Photo of Pipat Assawamongkol courtesy of Money and Banking Online

Bangkok Bank has enhanced its capability for international transactions in Chinese yuan (CNY) through CIPS, becoming the first Thai bank approved by China’s central bank as a Direct Participant.

This status enables the bank to conduct yuan transactions directly through CIPS, shortening transaction times, speeding up payment receipt for partners, and boosting business liquidity. This improvement enhances business efficiency and competitiveness while fostering future trade opportunities between Thailand and China.

Pipat noted that the service is particularly suited for import-export businesses engaged in international trade with Chinese partners, especially in high-value industries such as machinery, electronics, and agricultural products.

Last year, China remained Thailand’s largest trade partner, with a total trade value of nearly 4.1 trillion baht. This includes approximately 1.2 trillion baht in Thai exports to China and about 2.9 trillion baht in imports from China, marking a significant market size.

Becoming a Direct Participant in the CIPS system reflects Bangkok Bank’s commitment to continuously developing services to better support customers’ business operations. This development enables clients to benefit from the changing global business landscape, allowing their businesses to reach their full potential, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, this service enhancement strengthens economic relations between Thailand and China, supporting client businesses and promoting Thai-Chinese trade.

Bangkok Bank (China), headquartered in Shanghai with branches in major Chinese cities, demonstrates the bank’s dedication to supporting the robust and sustainable growth of Thai enterprises entering the Chinese market.

Latest Thailand News
Thai police crackdown on human smuggling network Crime News

Thai police crackdown on human smuggling network

25 seconds ago
Bangkok Bank speeds up yuan transfers to boost China trade Thailand News

Bangkok Bank speeds up yuan transfers to boost China trade

7 minutes ago
Woman killed by ex-husband in Chon Buri knife attack Crime News

Woman killed by ex-husband in Chon Buri knife attack

16 minutes ago
Monkey mayhem: Nearly 300 sterilised in Lopburi crackdown Thailand News

Monkey mayhem: Nearly 300 sterilised in Lopburi crackdown

26 minutes ago
Police hunt for suspect in child sexual assault case in Surat Thani Crime News

Police hunt for suspect in child sexual assault case in Surat Thani

33 minutes ago
Ukrainian woman vanishes after trashing Phuket condo Phuket News

Ukrainian woman vanishes after trashing Phuket condo

43 minutes ago
Man arrested in Songkhla after 11 years evading life sentence Thailand News

Man arrested in Songkhla after 11 years evading life sentence

51 minutes ago
Child&#8217;s play turns to ash: Toy factory fire sparks 10 million baht loss Thailand News

Child’s play turns to ash: Toy factory fire sparks 10 million baht loss

1 hour ago
Thai agriculture minister boosts lychee farming in Nakhon Phanom Thailand News

Thai agriculture minister boosts lychee farming in Nakhon Phanom

1 hour ago
Myanmar woman admits to burying newborn in Songkhla Crime News

Myanmar woman admits to burying newborn in Songkhla

1 hour ago
How to hack Thailand&#8217;s May holidays for a 10-day break Thailand News

How to hack Thailand’s May holidays for a 10-day break

2 hours ago
Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed Thailand News

Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed

2 hours ago
Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed Thailand News

Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed

2 hours ago
AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment Thailand News

AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment

2 hours ago
Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute Crime News

Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute

2 hours ago
Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure Bangkok News

Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

3 hours ago
Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal Thailand News

Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal

3 hours ago
Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream Thailand News

Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use Crime News

Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use

3 hours ago
Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant Thailand News

Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant

4 hours ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Kok River sparks testing Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai’s Kok River sparks testing

4 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody

4 hours ago
Pattaya blitzes illegal signs and sidewalk squatters citywide Pattaya News

Pattaya blitzes illegal signs and sidewalk squatters citywide

4 hours ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal pork carcasses in Pathum Thani Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal pork carcasses in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket Phuket News

British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

5 hours ago
China NewsEconomy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai and mighty: Exports soar to 3-year high despite tariff troubles

Thai and mighty: Exports soar to 3-year high despite tariff troubles

5 days ago
World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

1 week ago
Over 8,000 Chinese food items seized for lacking FDA approval

Over 8,000 Chinese food items seized for lacking FDA approval

1 week ago
Thailand pushes for streamlined durian export process to China

Thailand pushes for streamlined durian export process to China

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x