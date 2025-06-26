Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search

Community rallies to aid search amid concerns for teen’s safety

Picture courtesy of tnews

A 17 year old autistic teenager has been reported missing after leaving school to visit a swimming pool located within the Huai Khwang flats yesterday, June 25. The Facebook page FM91 Trafficpro has shared a post seeking assistance in locating the teenager, Nong Suea, from the Huai Khwang area.

Nong Suea, whose full name is Chawakon Hengyai, is described as being autistic and non-verbal. He is approximately 16 to 17 years old, around 160 centimetres tall, with a fair complexion and short hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a school uniform with black shorts and had his student ID card hanging around his neck.

The teenager was last seen leaving his school in the Din Daeng area around 2pm, heading to the swimming pool located within the Huai Khwang flats on Prachasongkroh Road, Bangkok.

Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the toll-free number 1644 for FM91, which is available 24 hours a day, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of tnews

In similar news, a Thai woman turned to social media for help after her husband, who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), went missing from their home in Chiang Mai province on May 26.

Runglamai Jaisooksern posted on Facebook, appealing to the online community to assist her and their daughter in finding 39 year old Sorasak “Nui” Intakad. He left their house riding a Honda Wave motorcycle with the license plate 1 กถ 1733 Nakhon Pathom.

Runglamai voiced deep worry due to Sorasak’s rare mental health condition, which causes a person to exhibit two or more distinct personalities that control their behaviour at different times.

She explained that Sorasak was diagnosed with the condition in mid-2023. During a personality switch, he would lose consciousness, feel dizzy or confused, and be unable to remember who he was. Usually, his normal personality would return within six to ten days.

