Baby bodies found in glass bottles in Hong Kong flat

Photo courtesy of South China Morning Post

In a grim and chilling revelation, Hong Kong police apprehended two individuals believed to be the parents of two infants whose bodies were uncovered in separate glass bottles within a rented flat.

Chief Inspector Au Yeung Tak, heading the New Territories North unit, disclosed today that the distressing find was made around 10am yesterday by a cleaner commissioned by the flat’s owner to spruce up the premises at Mei Hang Building on Kai Man Path in Tuen Mun.

Describing the scene, a source privy to the case mentioned that the babies, both boys, appeared to have been stillborn due to their size, a possibility yet to be confirmed pending autopsy results.

“The two cylindrical bottles, each measuring about 15 centimetres in diameter and 30 centimetres in height, were discovered tucked away in a corner of the living room, shrouded beneath a long white towel.

“The bodies were found submerged in an unknown solution.”

Au Yeung clarified that no apparent injuries were evident on the bodies, with the exact cause of death pending confirmation by a forensic pathologist post-autopsy.

Subsequently, a 24 year old man and a 22 year old woman were apprehended in connection with the case and were detained for questioning as of last night. The suspects, believed to be romantically involved and erstwhile residents of the flat, were accused of obstructing proper burial procedures, according to the police.

“We have reason to believe they are the biological parents of the deceased infants and were tenants of the flat where the tragic discovery was made.”

According to sources, the flat, rented out at HK$8,500 (approximately 38,000 baht) per month for a two-year lease since December 2022, had seen no rental payments for the past six months, reported South China Morning Post.

The unsettling incident unfolded last Tuesday when the property owner, accompanied by an agent, confronted the tenant and requested the necessary termination formalities to be signed, triggering the revelation upon the cleaner’s visit yesterday morning.