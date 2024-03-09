British couple in Pattaya tell tales of Britain’s luxurious pet hotel

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In Pattaya, a British couple from Newport, Shropshire tells the remarkable story of pets in the UK, with a published book available on Amazon.

Geoffrey and Kathy Doody’s latest venture sees them as authors, regaling readers with their three-part saga, Thank Goodness They Can’t Talk. These rib-tickling memoirs unveil the secrets of their illustrious career as proprietors of one of the UK’s most lavish catteries and kennels.

Starting modestly in 1983 with just 22 dogs and 30 cats, the Doody establishment soon burgeoned into a bustling sanctuary for pets, boasting purpose-built accommodations and unparalleled luxury. But it’s not just the opulent settings that make their story captivating, it’s the quirky characters and mischievous antics of their furry guests that truly steal the show.

Geoffrey revealed insights into animal psychology and the delightful chaos that ensues when humans and their four-legged companions collide.

“Who knew cats could be more fearsome than dogs?”

Born with a passion for wildlife and conservation, Geoffrey’s journey from shopkeeper to pet hotel magnate is as diverse as it is inspiring. Meanwhile, Kathy, with her years of banking experience, proves to be the perfect partner in business and life.

Their story takes an unexpected turn when a holiday in Thailand captures their hearts, leading to a permanent move in 2007, reported Pattaya Mail.

Now, surrounded by the lush jungles of Mabprachan Lake, the Doody couple embrace a lifestyle filled with adventure, from sailing and hill walking to golf and cycling.

“We fell in love with Thailand – the climate, the food, the people.”

For those eager to delve into the whimsical world of pet hospitality and expat escapades, Geoffrey and Kathy’s books await on Amazon, promising laughter, insight, and perhaps a newfound appreciation for our furry friends’ antics.

In related news, Happy Doggo and Soi Dog Foundation have joined forces to tackle Asia’s stray animal crisis head-on with a colossal campaign.