Connect with us

Thailand

Ayutthaya ambulance driver tests positive for Covid…again

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Plane Boi/Flickr

An ambulance driver from central Thailand’s Ayutthaya province has reportedly tested positive for Covid twice in a 1 month period.

The 39 year old ambulance driver, “Wachira”, recently tested positive for Covid. This was a “surprise” for the Wachira as it wasn’t his first time testing positive. The man says he had previously tested positive when other medical officials also tested positive for Covid at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital. Reportedly, 18 people had tested positive at that time. All of the people made a “full recovery” and returned to work like nothing happened.

Then, Wachira’s wife, a nurse in an emergency room, recently tested positive, which put Wachira in the “high risk group” with other patients in the hospital. Wachira got tested and lo and behold he was Covid positive again. This positive test result came as a shock to the man, who works in the medical field because he felt there was higher protection for people who have previously been infected and then made a “full recovery”.

He says he is “shocked and confused” by the diagnosis as he and his wife had taken “serious safety precautions” every day.

It was not reported if Wachira was still driving an ambulance when he received the news that he had Covid. Thus, his patients may have also been shocked and confused by the news that their driver had Covid.

Wachira was scheduled to get the Pfizer vaccine yesterday. It would be his first dose of any vaccine. His wife had already received 2 doses of Sinovac and was due to get a dose of Pfizer. However, Wachira’s Covid status has a thrown a wrench in the works. Ipso facto, the husband and wife will have to postpone their next appointment until they make full recoveries… Wachira’s 2nd such recovery.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai Residents News Directory 3

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
MrStretch
2021-08-12 12:10
No, Wachira's second such recovery. But this isn't terribly unexpected. Earlier in the pandemic there were others that had been infected twice. Here it would be interesting to note if he was infected with the same variant of the virus.
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand16 mins ago

Ayutthaya ambulance driver tests positive for Covid…again
North East59 mins ago

Photo of 3 year old Covid patient caring for infected father in ICU goes viral
Thailand1 hour ago

Phuket murder suspect charged with attempted rape
Sponsored1 day ago

How to enter Thailand during Covid

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
Phuket2 hours ago

Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Protests3 hours ago

Anti-government protests, clashes with police continue for second day in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Thursday: 147 Covid-related deaths, 22,782 infections
Transport9 hours ago

Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Phuket11 hours ago

Phuket Town Fresh Market closed for 1 week for Covid-19
Drugs15 hours ago

Kratom legalised, over 8,000 people will have charges cleared
Best of18 hours ago

Top 5 family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui
Thailand18 hours ago

Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021
Protests19 hours ago

Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending