Thailand
Ayutthaya ambulance driver tests positive for Covid…again
An ambulance driver from central Thailand’s Ayutthaya province has reportedly tested positive for Covid twice in a 1 month period.
The 39 year old ambulance driver, “Wachira”, recently tested positive for Covid. This was a “surprise” for the Wachira as it wasn’t his first time testing positive. The man says he had previously tested positive when other medical officials also tested positive for Covid at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital. Reportedly, 18 people had tested positive at that time. All of the people made a “full recovery” and returned to work like nothing happened.
Then, Wachira’s wife, a nurse in an emergency room, recently tested positive, which put Wachira in the “high risk group” with other patients in the hospital. Wachira got tested and lo and behold he was Covid positive again. This positive test result came as a shock to the man, who works in the medical field because he felt there was higher protection for people who have previously been infected and then made a “full recovery”.
He says he is “shocked and confused” by the diagnosis as he and his wife had taken “serious safety precautions” every day.
It was not reported if Wachira was still driving an ambulance when he received the news that he had Covid. Thus, his patients may have also been shocked and confused by the news that their driver had Covid.
Wachira was scheduled to get the Pfizer vaccine yesterday. It would be his first dose of any vaccine. His wife had already received 2 doses of Sinovac and was due to get a dose of Pfizer. However, Wachira’s Covid status has a thrown a wrench in the works. Ipso facto, the husband and wife will have to postpone their next appointment until they make full recoveries… Wachira’s 2nd such recovery.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Thai Residents News Directory 3
