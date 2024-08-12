Thailand police seize 14,400 tonnes of hazardous aluminium dross

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

Thailand police seized approximately 14,400 tonnes of hazardous aluminium dross at two smelting factories in Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon provinces near Bangkok over the weekend.

Police in Nakhon Pathom, led by the Deputy Commander of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, Police Colonel Arun Wacharasisukanya, intercepted a semi-trailer truck on Saturday. The vehicle, found to be carrying large bags of aluminium dross without permission, was en route to an aluminium factory in Mueang district, Samut Sakhon.

Following the interception, police visited Taibao Aluminum Co, the truck’s intended destination, located in tambon Bang Krachao of Mueang district, Samut Sakhon. At the site, police discovered 1,400 bags containing a total of 2,100 tonnes of aluminium dross. Although the factory was not operational at the time, police also found hot aluminium bars on the premises.

Another factory in tambon Prong Maduea of Mueang district, Nakhon Pathom, the source of the aluminium dross found on the truck, was also inspected. This factory was similarly inactive with no workers present.

Officials seized 12,387 tonnes of aluminium dross and hot aluminium bars at this location. The Department of Industrial Works had previously ordered the closure of this factory in April for operating illegally, an order that was evidently ignored.

Pol. Col. Arun stated that both factories were suspected to be operated by Chinese nationals. He assured that the police would locate and prosecute those responsible for the illegal activities at the Nakhon Pathom factory.

“Aluminium dross is harmful to health if it contaminates air and water. It can irritate the eyes and skin and affect respiratory systems. The police are committed to addressing these environmental crimes and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.”

Industrial works officials have yet to assess the operations in Samut Sakhon, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, A new bill aims to streamline licensing, set service standards, and combat public sector corruption through digital processes and enhanced transparency.