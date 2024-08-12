Woman injured by debris from grass-cutting operation in Phuket

Picture courtesy of Wikepedia official website

A woman was seriously injured when debris from a roadside grass-cutting operation hit her eye while she was riding her motorcycle in Phuket. Local government officials and the responsible company have initiated discussions regarding accountability and compensation.

The incident occurred yesterday, August 10, at 9am on Phatthana Road, Soi 3, Talat Nuea subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district. A police officer from Mueang Phuket Police Station, Surachai Watitthaphon, received a report from the radio centre about a person injured by debris while riding a motorcycle. The debris, a result of a municipal worker’s grass-cutting activity, flew into the woman’s eye.

Upon receiving the report, Senior Police Officer Pratuang Phonmana was informed and immediately proceeded to the scene. The injured individual, 45 year old Wilailak Thiepsingha, had already been transported to Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation Hospital for treatment.

The worker responsible for the grass-cutting, Nay Naylin, a Myanmar national employed by Sompong Mining Ltd., was identified at the scene.

Wilailak recounted the incident, explaining that it happened yesterday at around 8.20am as she was on her way to work. She mentioned that she often stops to buy breakfast before heading to work. While riding her motorcycle through the Mister Com intersection, she suddenly felt something hit her eye, causing severe pain.

Upon checking her surroundings, she noticed the grass-cutting activity and realised that the worker, later identified as a Myanmar national, was responsible. Wilailak attempted to communicate with the worker but faced a language barrier and was in too much pain to resolve the situation on the spot.

“I felt something hit my eye and it hurt a lot. I saw a worker cutting grass at the corner of the road. I tried to talk to him, but we didn’t understand each other, I was in so much pain, so I called for emergency help and reported the incident to the police.”

The police are now aware of the worker’s identity and the company he works for. The employer of the grass-cutting worker has since made contact with Wilailak to discuss the responsibility and possible compensation for the incident. However, as today is a public holiday, further discussions are scheduled for the next working day, reported Khaosod.