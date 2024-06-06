Australian man arrested in Pattaya for multiple offenses and mafia connections

Photo by Immigration Bureau via SiamRath

Immigration Bureau officers arrested an Australian man in Pattaya for multiple offences in his home country and his connection to a foreign mafia gang in Phuket.

Officers arrested the Australian, identified only as Grey, at his luxury home in Pattaya after discovering his connection to the mafia gang. However, officers did not provide full details about the group.

The Immigration Bureau revealed details of Grey’s case in a press conference yesterday, June 5. His arrest followed the apprehension of a British man who carried a gun while visiting an entertainment venue in Phuket in November of last year.

This British suspect accidentally dropped his gun in front of a nightclub, prompting a security guard to report the matter to Chalong Police Station. Upon police arrival, the British man and his friends ran away from the scene but, fortunately, the man was eventually arrested.

This British man was reported to be involved in several crimes in the area and was previously jailed in the UK for multiple offences.

After the arrest of the British suspect, some gang members fled Thailand, while others remained in hiding, including Grey.

Officers investigated Grey’s criminal history and discovered he was a wanted suspect for multiple drug-related offences in Australia. Grey later moved from Phuket to Pattaya after catching wind of the police investigation but he was eventually arrested.

During the press conference, the Immigration Bureau also reported the successful arrest of an Iranian man who defrauded a victim from his home country out of 21 million baht.

The Iranian suspect allegedly claimed ownership of the victim’s plot of land and sold it. He denied the crime and fled to a condominium in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district, where he was apprehended.

In related news, an Australian man was arrested in Phuket in March for overstaying his visa. The 26 year old foreigner also evaded a treatment bill at a hospital where he was admitted after a motorcycle accident.

Another Australian man was apprehended in the same month after stealing a motorcycle from a rental shop in Koh Samui and using it to travel in Koh Pha Ngan.