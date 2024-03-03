Foreign mafia concerns raised in Phuket by United Thai Nation’s deputy

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the stunning tourist hotspot of Phuket, a concerning situation has surfaced. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Deputy leader of the United Thai Nation, has brought to light allegations of foreign mafia gangs operating within the area. This revelation comes after a recent visit to Phuket, during which Thanakorn conducted an inspection and collected information pertaining to the matter.

Phuket, known for its appeal to international tourists, has been noted to favour quantity over quality in its business environment. This sentiment was expressed by Thanakorn, who voiced concerns about the state of affairs in one of Thailand’s major tourist destinations.

On a more alarming note, Thanakorn elaborated on the grievances aired by local street vendors and those involved in the tourism sector. They claimed that the alleged foreign mafia groups, primarily consisting of Russian nationals, were gradually taking over businesses owned by Thai locals.

What sets these foreign mafia groups apart, as per Thanakorn’s account, is their apparent disregard for the law. Allegations suggest that these groups have been smuggling illegal substances into their entertainment venues. Moreover, their financial clout allegedly allows them to bribe corrupt officials, thereby evading legal repercussions. Thanakorn expressed his intent to bring these local issues to the attention of the Thai Prime Minister and Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for a swift and comprehensive inspection, reported The Pattaya News.

In addition to the mafia-related concerns, Phuket has been grappling with long-standing traffic congestion issues. Upon receiving information about these traffic woes, the Thai Prime Minister directed Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the Thai Minister of Transport, and associated agencies to devise immediate solutions. The Prime Minister’s directive includes plans for creating new routes to Phuket Airport.

At 12.30pm on the day of the revelation, Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the mafia allegations. He asserted to Phuket government officials that any form of influential foreigner with a negative reputation exerting control over Thai locals is entirely unacceptable.

Anutin further stated that any influential individual, regardless of being a Thai national or not, who flouts the law and harbours ill intentions, must be dealt with decisively. This stance underlines the Thai government’s commitment to maintaining law and order, safeguarding the rights of its citizens, and ensuring that Phuket remains a safe and enjoyable destination for tourists.

