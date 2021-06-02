Thailand
Arrest warrant issued for murder suspect who became a minor celebrity during the investigation
A murder suspect, who became famous in Thailand during the investigation, now has a warrant for his arrest over the death of his 3 year old niece. With the continuous and overdramatised media coverage on the case, the 44 year old suspect Chaiphol Wipha became a minor celebrity and gained a fan base, some who have raised donations to help prove his innocence. He even got into the music industry and released a song.
Last year, his niece, Orawan “Nong Chompoo” Wongsricha, was found dead on a mountain at Phu Pha Yon National Park, just about 2 kilometres from her home after she had been missing for 4 days. The toddler was naked and an autopsy later found evidence of physical assault.
Nong Chompoo’s older sister was watching over her the day she went missing while her family ran errands. Her sister said the toddler had wandered off, but police don’t believe the 3 year old walked up the mountain on her own.
Some Thai media outlets have been criticised for their coverage of the case. The Bangkok Post says two TV stations treated the case like a reality show with daily updates. Chaiphol got fans, and briefly got into the music industry.
Yesterday, the provincial court of Mukdahan issued an arrest warrant for Chaiphol on charges of depriving a child, abandoning a child under 9 years old in the way that caused death and tampering with a body to influence autopsy and investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Police officers arrested for alleged involvement in Bangkok kidnap
Two high ranking police officers in Bangkok have been arrested for alleged involvement in the kidnap of a 60 year old Taiwanese businessman for a US$3 million ransom. Police say the man was abducted in broad daylight from a restaurant in the Thong Lor district over a failed business deal for rubber gloves.
The March 28 incident where 60 year old Wen Yu Chung was assaulted and dragged away from the restaurant was caught on surveillance camera footage. Officers in uniform were seen in the video and did not help the man. Police already arrested 2 American men, reported to be former US Marines, as well as another senior Thai police officer and a Thai man. Reports say they have been released on bail.
The men had met at the L’Oliva restaurant off Sukhumvit Road to “resolve” their disagreement over the purchase of surgical gloves. Wen had apparently sold 93 million baht, or around US$2.95 million, worth of rubber gloves, but the quality of the gloves was much lower than expected.
Wen’s family says the alleged kidnappers demanded US$3 million in ransom. Reports do not say how long Wen was held captive, but a report from Reuters says the alleged kidnappers dropped Wen off at a hospital after the family contacted the police.
SOURCE: Daily News
Thailand
Newborn’s body found in shallow grave in Si Racha
During the weekend a newborn baby’s corpse was found by the side of the road in Si Racha, a district north of Pattaya. The makeshift grave was located near the Khao Namsap Temple in Thung Sukhla.
A local resident, 59 year old Sangwien Duangyai, found the body and alerted the local police. She told Thai media:
I feed street dogs every day near the Khao Namsap temple. I smelled something rotten while walking to the temple area before I saw something which I thought was a baby dog at first. There were some small blood stains on the road
I went closer before I discovered to my horror that the deceased was a dead new born baby.
Police found the baby’s body in an exposed, shallow grave. It’s estimated the newborn had been dead for around 5 hours. Police are currently investigating the matter, including trying to find the baby’s mother, as well as whoever dumped the body. They speculate that the perpetrator was in the midst of burying the body when they were interrupted in their task, forced to leave the baby in the exposed hole.
No further details are known at this time.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Chinese media, Thai police argue over handling of mansion raid in Pattaya
Controversy is swirling around the police raid on the Pattaya luxury mansion last week where a Chinese National shot 2 police officers, as the man and Chinese media claim that the raid was “executed poorly”.
Senior Thai police officers claim the raid was carried out appropriately, while the Chinese man claims he panicked after being approached by suspicious men who were not clearly identified as police officers.
The Chinese media has claimed that proper procedures were not followed and a search warrant was not obtained in advance. Video footage has been circling online showing a group of plain-clothes men coming through the rear of the property, where the owner was relaxing by the pool before fleeing to lock himself in his home.
From the upstairs bedroom, he shot more than 60 rounds from a 9mm automatic pistol licensed to his Thai girlfriend. He also released tear gas on the storming police officers, and investigations later revealed that another Chinese man in the house had a concealed gun. 2 police officers were critically injured, one shot in the stomach and 1 shot in the leg, though the most recent information is that both will recover from being shot.
The deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai police says that the court issued a search warrant after reviewing the evidence from a special operations squad, so police would have prior knowledge of who might be inside and what to expect during a raid. He argues that raid procedure was followed with uniformed police officers and 4 police cars at the front of the property while police entered from the rear to stop anyone from fleeing.
The shooter in custody, a Chinese man known as Leo carrying a passport for investment haven Saint Kitts and Nevis, claims that he fired on the intruders for fear of being kidnapped or harmed with no knowledge that the people storming his property were police.
The police contradict his statement and argue that all officers had proper ID displayed during the raid and had already identified themselves to a gardener when they entered the property.
While Leo’s lawyer maintains that the search was executed without a warrant and run improperly, police maintain they had gone through proper procedures while investigating money laundering and illegal online gambling operations believed to be going on in the luxury mansion.
His lawyer claims that Leo has no involvement with any illegal business or organised crime, and is merely a businessman who made money in gold, property, Bitcoin, and is in Thailand to develop a luxury real estate market. Police argue that bulletproof vests found during the raid and the use of teargas imply more nefarious activities.
Despite conflicting stories, one failure of procedure is that no interpreter was present during the raid, a requirement for any search warrant on a foreign national as many cannot speak or read Thai, as was the case with this Chinese man.
The man has expressed remorse for shooting at police during the raid but argues that he was defending himself as, without any knowledge who the raiders were and what they were doing there, he genuinely believed that he was about to be the victim of a kidnapping. He cited a recent story of a Chinese couple that was abducted just last year, sealed in suitcases, and thrown into a river to drown.
Leo has expressed frustration at the poor conditions he was held in, with no clothes or access to bathing, and with his visa being revoked. Police say he’s being held not only on the original suspicions of money laundering and illegal online gambling, but for attempted murder, causing bodily harm to police, and the illegal use of a firearm.
Chinese media continuesto advocate on his behalf painting a negative picture of the Thai police’s handling of the raid.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
