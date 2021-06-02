Tourism
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
KLM has announced an expansion to its network from this coming winter, including flights from Amsterdam to Phuket, with a touchdown in Kuala Lumpur. The southern Thai island is one of 6 new destinations being introduced, the others being Mombasa in Kenya, Orlando in the US, Cancun in Mexico, Bridgetown in Barbados, and Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. According to a TTR Weekly report, Phuket is the only Asian leisure destination planned for the October launch.
Flights from Amsterdam to Phuket will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with a stop in Kuala Lumpur in both directions. In a statement confirming the provisional winter schedule from October 31 to March 26 next year, KLM says it will expand its network where recovery is quickest, in order to provide passengers with as broad a selection of holiday destinations as possible.
“With the general situation and outlook now improving, network expansion is back on the agenda. We have chosen destinations where recovery will be quickest. The 6 new destinations fit the bill.”
KLM boss Pieter Elbers says the addition of the new destinations is the first step in rebuilding the carrier’s international network.
“For KLM, this represents the next, significant step towards rebuilding its network. We will serve as many as 99 destinations in Europe during summer and, with this latest expansion, will significantly strengthen KLM’s intercontinental network for the winter.”
Phuket is gearing up for the launch of its “Sandbox” model, with the island re-opening and waiving mandatory quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists from July 1. While only a “soft opening” is expected initially, officials hope that by October, the programme will be well-established and that most Phuket residents will be fully vaccinated. In its early stages, the programme will only apply to visitors from low to medium-risk countries, but is likely to be expand to all countries by October.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Phuket foreigners can register for vaccine leftovers
Starting tomorrow, foreigners residing in Phuket can register for a Covid-19 vaccine. On Thursday and Friday, they can receive a vaccination from the “surplus” of doses still available.
To register for the vaccine, foreigners are instructed to use the “Phuket Must Win” web portal.
Mr Pracha Asawathira, who is with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and “involved” with the program, had this to say:
The registration for foreigners staying in Phuket will open at 9am tomorrow, and about 30,000 foreigners registered in Phuket will be provided Sinovac vaccine injections on June 3 and 4. At this stage, 279,943 people have received their first injection while 98,795 have been fully vaccinated with two injections. If we compare the numbers with our goal to vaccinate 466,587 people in Phuket, about 59.99% have received their first injection and 21.17% have been fully vaccinated. We also have about 17% of the total number of people registered to receive a vaccination who are still waiting to receive their first injection.
He added that if all goes according to plan, Phuket will see about 80% of residents vaccinated by July 1.
According to Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, between May 18- 31, a total of 177,978 vaccination injections had been given. Dr Chalermpong says that there are almost 30,000 doses of Sinovac left over from April, which will be made available to registered foreigners. He added that migrant workers and foreigners “need to step forward together” to ensure Phuket can welcome vaccinated tourists next month.
Dr Chalermpong concluded his remarks with a word of caution, saying that if a new cluster emerges, problems will arise, and Phuket will not be able to make the expected July 1 reopening.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Body found in water off Patong
Yesterday, a man’s body was found in the sea near Tri Trang Beach, a lesser-known beach between Patong and Paradise Beach, south of Patong. Patong Police are investigating the matter.
Rescue workers were called in around 3:40 pm to the Coral Beach Bridge at the southern tip of Patong beach. A local fisherman had reportedly hauled the unidentified corpse ashore. Upon inspection, that man was unconscious and without a pulse. CPR was administered and he was hurried to Patong hospital where he was declared dead.
According to rescue workers, that man had in his possession: a mobile phone, a Toyota car key, a box cutter, and a bottle of massage oil. Police have not been able to identify the man, but according to Thai media, Police think he is Thai. They did not provide an explanation for how they reached their supposition. A post moretem examination is underway and officers are continuing to investigate. Further details are unknown at this time.
While the cause of death is pending, it is noteworthy that Thailand has previously struggled with drownings. 2 years ago, the Bangkok Post reported that death by drowning is twice as high for Thai Children compared to the world’s average.
SOURCE: The Phuket News Bangkok Post
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
So, here they are, the dos and don’ts for all those vaccinated tourists planning trips to the southern island of Phuket from July 1. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has laid out the rules governing the Phuket Sandbox model that will see the island re-open to international visitors in just a few weeks’ time.
While fully vaccinated tourists will no longer have to endure 14-day quarantine, they will still require a negative PCR test within 72 hours of boarding their flight to Phuket. They will also need to be in possession of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, dated within 14 days to 1 year prior to their arrival. Other requirements include a valid visa and Certificate of Entry from their local Thai embassy. And let’s not forget the mandatory Covid-19 insurance coverage of US$100,000.
Travellers can only fly directly into Phuket, no transfers in Bangkok allowed. This means passengers will need to book flights that transit through gateways in the Middle East or elsewhere in Asia, such as Dubai, Doha, Singapore, Taipei, Istanbul, and Hong Kong. Of course, each of these places may have additional restrictions for international arrivals, even those only in transit. Thai Airways is also planning a number of direct flights to Phuket from European cities including Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Paris, and London.
Children under the age of 12 will not require a vaccination certificate, but those aged between 12 and 17 will need to take a Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival at Phuket airport. This will be at passengers’ own expense. All arrivals will need to download the contact-tracing app, Thailand Plus.
Tourists will need to spend 7 nights in Phuket before being allowed to travel elsewhere in the Kingdom. Accommodation will have to be booked in officially approved hotels, certified by the Amazing Thailand Safely & Health Administration. At the end of their 7-day stay, tourists will have to submit to a Covid-19 PCR test, with a negative result allowing them to explore the rest of the country. Visitors staying in Thailand for less than 7 days will need to have a negative Covid-19 test before boarding the flight to their home country.
The TAT is expected to confirm additional requirements in the coming days, including a list of medium to low-risk countries whose residents can participate in the Phuket sandbox model.
Meanwhile, local officials are making much of the fact that over half of Phuket residents are now vaccinated against Covid-19. However, most of those have in fact only received their first dose. With a target of inoculating 70% of the island’s population by July, it seems only having had 1 dose will be considered vaccinated for this purpose.
Here’s a quick summary of the current regulations for travelling to Thailand, via Phuket, in the Sandbox plan…
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
