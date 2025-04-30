Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee50 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
62 1 minute read
Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute
Pictur courtesy of KhaoSod

A 79 year old Ratchaburi man allegedly shot and killed his son-in-law following a recurring property inheritance dispute believed to be the motive.

The incident took place yesterday, April 29, in Ratchaburi province, where Police Colonel Phasaphong Monta of Pak Tho Police Station received a report concerning the fatal shooting.

Upon arrival at a house in Moo 5, Yang Hak subdistrict, officers discovered the body of 72 year old Nat Phetmanee, dressed in a blue T-shirt, grey trousers, and boots. He was found dead with a severe gunshot wound to the head.

Standing nearby was Boonmee Chaluaysrimueang, the owner of the house, who surrendered to police holding a shotgun and several rounds of ammunition. A shell casing was also found at the scene and collected as evidence before Boonmee was taken for questioning at Pak Tho Police Station.

Related Articles

The victim’s wife, who is also the suspect’s daughter, recounted that she and her husband had gone to the farm that morning to assist her father with pesticide spraying. They planned to leave later for Ratchaburi Hospital.

After returning home to pack for their trip to Ratchaburi City, she noticed her father angrily following them on a motorbike. Assuming it was his usual temper, she went inside the house while her husband remained outside.

Suddenly, she heard a gunshot and rushed outside to see her father holding the gun, who told her, “Your husband is dead.” She was left in shock and called the police.

It is suspected that the incident stemmed from ongoing family tensions, particularly due to the father’s reluctance to have anyone interfere with his property, fearing it might be taken away. This apprehension had previously caused friction between him and his wife, who eventually left the house to avoid conflicts, potentially contributing to his stress, reported KhaoSod.

Nopparat Jansamang, assistant village chief of Moo 5, Yang Hak, who also attended the scene, mentioned that after the shooting, the suspect returned to the farm to retrieve agricultural equipment without attempting to flee. Police have detained him for further investigation as they proceed with legal action.

Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed Thailand News

Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed

1 minute ago
Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed Thailand News

Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed

11 minutes ago
AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment Thailand News

AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment

39 minutes ago
Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute Crime News

Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute

50 minutes ago
Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure Bangkok News

Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

1 hour ago
Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal Thailand News

Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal

1 hour ago
Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream Thailand News

Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use Crime News

Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use

2 hours ago
Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant Thailand News

Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant

2 hours ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai’s Kok River sparks testing Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai’s Kok River sparks testing

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody

2 hours ago
Pattaya blitzes illegal signs and sidewalk squatters citywide Pattaya News

Pattaya blitzes illegal signs and sidewalk squatters citywide

2 hours ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal pork carcasses in Pathum Thani Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal pork carcasses in Pathum Thani

3 hours ago
British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket Phuket News

British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

3 hours ago
Nakhon Phanom man credits lottery win to sacred numbers Thailand News

Nakhon Phanom man credits lottery win to sacred numbers

4 hours ago
Thai Cabinet mulls 10,000 baht handout under pressure Thailand News

Thai Cabinet mulls 10,000 baht handout under pressure

4 hours ago
Hungarian man attacked by Pattaya transwoman over unpaid service Pattaya News

Hungarian man attacked by Pattaya transwoman over unpaid service

4 hours ago
Teenage degenerate caught with his hand in the kiddie trafficking till Bangkok News

Teenage degenerate caught with his hand in the kiddie trafficking till

4 hours ago
Man arrested for bag snatching to fund online gambling habit Crime News

Man arrested for bag snatching to fund online gambling habit

4 hours ago
Retired police general in Bangkok hit-and-run incident Bangkok News

Retired police general in Bangkok hit-and-run incident

4 hours ago
Transport ministry proposes MRT Act changes for 20-baht flat fare Bangkok News

Transport ministry proposes MRT Act changes for 20-baht flat fare

5 hours ago
Foreign man injured after falling on jet ski while parasailing in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign man injured after falling on jet ski while parasailing in Phuket

5 hours ago
Late shift on Thailand’s stock market clock as SET goes global Business News

Late shift on Thailand’s stock market clock as SET goes global

5 hours ago
Concrete slab from old overpass kills driver in Bangkok Bangkok News

Concrete slab from old overpass kills driver in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Trumped up trouble puts brakes on Thailand’s car industry Business News

Trumped up trouble puts brakes on Thailand’s car industry

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee50 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
1 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan

3 days ago
Former village headman killed at monk ceremony in Ratchaburi

Former village headman killed at monk ceremony in Ratchaburi

3 days ago
Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident

Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident

6 days ago
Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting

Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x