Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute

A 79 year old Ratchaburi man allegedly shot and killed his son-in-law following a recurring property inheritance dispute believed to be the motive.

The incident took place yesterday, April 29, in Ratchaburi province, where Police Colonel Phasaphong Monta of Pak Tho Police Station received a report concerning the fatal shooting.

Upon arrival at a house in Moo 5, Yang Hak subdistrict, officers discovered the body of 72 year old Nat Phetmanee, dressed in a blue T-shirt, grey trousers, and boots. He was found dead with a severe gunshot wound to the head.

Standing nearby was Boonmee Chaluaysrimueang, the owner of the house, who surrendered to police holding a shotgun and several rounds of ammunition. A shell casing was also found at the scene and collected as evidence before Boonmee was taken for questioning at Pak Tho Police Station.

The victim’s wife, who is also the suspect’s daughter, recounted that she and her husband had gone to the farm that morning to assist her father with pesticide spraying. They planned to leave later for Ratchaburi Hospital.

After returning home to pack for their trip to Ratchaburi City, she noticed her father angrily following them on a motorbike. Assuming it was his usual temper, she went inside the house while her husband remained outside.

Suddenly, she heard a gunshot and rushed outside to see her father holding the gun, who told her, “Your husband is dead.” She was left in shock and called the police.

It is suspected that the incident stemmed from ongoing family tensions, particularly due to the father’s reluctance to have anyone interfere with his property, fearing it might be taken away. This apprehension had previously caused friction between him and his wife, who eventually left the house to avoid conflicts, potentially contributing to his stress, reported KhaoSod.

Nopparat Jansamang, assistant village chief of Moo 5, Yang Hak, who also attended the scene, mentioned that after the shooting, the suspect returned to the farm to retrieve agricultural equipment without attempting to flee. Police have detained him for further investigation as they proceed with legal action.