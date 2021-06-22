Angry ex allegedly sets motorcycle on fire in school parking garage

Yesterday afternoon, Thong Lor police and firefighters were called to a school’s parking garage after a woman allegedly set her ex-husband’s motorcycle on fire.

Firefighters went to the 3rd floor of Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School’s parking lot to find a copious amount of smoke and a fire blazing. It took the firefighters an estimated 10 minutes to put the fire out. The fire damaged 6 motorcycles and the walls and ceiling of the parking structure.

Police checked CCTV footage and saw a woman in a polka dot dress heaping petrol onto a motorcycle in the Asoke garage. In fact, she doused the motorcycle with so much petrol, a wide pool spilt onto the floor and when the woman set the bike on fire she can briefly be seen hopping out of the flames.

The footage ends after the woman sets the bike(s) alight. However, other footage also caught the woman leaving in a pink taxi.

Media reports say the arsonist is an ex-wife of a faculty member of the school and was angry over the recent breakup.

Thong Lor police are investigating the matter.

SOURCE: Daily News Thai Visa Matichon Online

