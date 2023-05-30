A bug’s life: Century-old temple overrun by termites attracts lottery enthusiasts in search of lucky signs

PHOTO via Sanook

A century-old temple in Phetchabun province, Thailand, has termites almost completely covering its ancient Buddha statues. News of this brought lottery enthusiasts dashing to the temple in search of lucky signs.

Locals and temple committee members opened the ancient chapel at Noen MaKha Noi Temple in preparation for its renovation, yesterday, May 29. Upon entering, they witnessed large termites covering the main Buddha image and other large and small statues.

Villagers and lottery experts brought candles and flowers to the site to seek luck in ancient places. They gently rubbed powder on the statue’s base three times and observed the numbers 35 – 75 – 578, believing they might be lucky numbers. Coincidentally, the number 875 also appeared on a windowpane.

The old chapel was erected around 100 years ago, around the same time as the Noen MaKha Noi Temple. The temple had locked its doors after its condition began to deteriorate. Locals and the temple committee were left speechless after witnessing the termites engulfing the Buddha statues, reported Sanook.

Those wishing to participate in merit-making or support the construction of the new chapel can contact Noen MaKha Noi Temple. On June 10, the renovation project will begin with the excavation of the foundation, and around July 27, the main pillar-raising ceremony will take place.

A 47 year old resident, Chaiwat Wanna, said that Noen MaKha Noi Temple Temple told the media he has known the chapel for as long as he can remember. He also expressed the desire to help build the new temple. Chaiwat also invited locals to make merit at Noen MaKha Noi Temple, calling the termites a remarkable discovery.

There are dozens of weird and wonderful Thai lottery stories currently doing the rounds from pineapples, bees, and a lucky Tiger Shrine. You can also find out HERE how Thai lottery enthusiasts got their numbers from an albino turtle.