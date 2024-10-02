AIS launches 5G movie package for youths at 299 baht monthly

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

AIS ZEED 5G launched the AIS ZEED 5G Movie Lover package, catering to youngsters who love watching movies and entertainment content both in cinemas and online. This package offers one free cinema ticket per month and a second ticket for just 50 baht at Major Cineplex theatres nationwide.

Additionally, subscribers receive 10 gigabytes of high-speed Internet for streaming premium content on popular apps like Viu, WeTV, and iQiYi, as well as exclusive content from AIS PLAY, all for only 299 baht per month.

Advertisements

Advanced Info Service (AIS), a brand known for understanding and catering to the lifestyle of teens, designed this package to meet the digital connectivity needs of its young customers. Young people aged seven to 24 can now enjoy seamless streaming of movies, music, games, and other content across various platforms.

Benjaporn Kampetch, Head of Marketing for AIS’s Prepaid Customer Segment, explained that the collaboration with leading entertainment partners like Major Cineplex, Viu, WeTV, and iQiYi aims to deliver a comprehensive digital experience on the 5G network, offering top-notch entertainment to young customers.

“AIS has always been a brand that understands and responds to the lifestyle of young people. We see the need for our young customers to connect digitally in their daily lives, whether it’s streaming games, watching movies, listening to music, playing games, or consuming content on various platforms.

“With the launch of the AIS ZEED 5G Movie Lover package, we aim to provide a digital experience on the 5G network combined with comprehensive entertainment.”

Surachet Asawaruenganan, Deputy Chief Marketing Officer of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited, highlighted the significance of the partnership with AIS. By launching the AIS ZEED 5G Movie Lover campaign.

Advertisements

Platform collaboration

Major Cineplex aims to enhance the movie-watching experience for teens, a group that greatly appreciates entertainment and technology. The campaign also seeks to strengthen the bond between the brand and the younger generation while reaffirming Major Cineplex’s commitment to offering diverse entertainment that meets the lifestyle needs of all customers.

“This collaboration with AIS marks a significant opportunity to deliver a world-class movie-watching experience to our young customers. They will enjoy special privileges like free movie tickets at all Major Cineplex theatres nationwide.

“This campaign not only helps in building a sustainable relationship with our young customers but also reiterates our dedication to providing diverse entertainment options that cater to the lifestyle of every generation.”

The collaboration also involves key executives from each platform, including Kanokporn Prachayaset, Thailand Country Manager of WeTV, Attasit Buranatherikit, Head of Commercial Activities and Business Partnerships at Viu, and Pansuek Tongrob, Thailand Director of iQiYi.

Together, they aim to deliver valuable perks at an accessible price, ensuring that teens experience uninterrupted entertainment. Benjaporn expressed confidence that this collaboration would not only satisfy the entertainment preferences of youngsters but also reflect AIS’s deep understanding of youth behaviour and needs, reported KhaoSod.

Young people on both prepaid and postpaid plans can subscribe to the AIS ZEED 5G Movie Lover package to enjoy comprehensive entertainment privileges both in cinemas and on leading platforms. The package, priced at just 299 baht per month, offers 10 gigabytes of full-speed 5G internet.

Subscriptions can be made by dialling 824# and pressing the call button from today until September 30, 2025. More details are available at www.ais.th/zeedmovielover, and movie schedules can be followed at www.majorcineplex.com.