Thailand
Aghast! Outages for The Thaiger
Sincere apologies to all our Thaiger readers as we’ve been experiencing some outages as we migrate to a newer and faster server. With eyes on the long-game, we want to provide you with the fastest, most trouble-free experience but we may have some more problems in the next few days.
Our YouTube channel is still fine with the daily programs “Good Morning Thailand” and “Thailand News Today”, plus other news pieces.
Also, the news feed on the App may be down for sometime as it’s also connected to our server.
So big apologies from The Thaiger team and we will have everything up and running a little smoother, soon.
The Thaiger Team
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister insists AstraZeneca vaccines will be delivered on time
The required doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be ready for the government’s June 7 rollout. So says Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in response to concerns over supply issues. A number of hospitals have already suspended use of the vaccine, due to low or no supplies.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Anutin met with representatives from AstraZeneca yesterday and says he has received updated information, following what he describes as positive talks. He says AstraZeneca will deliver doses of their vaccine every month, but has not given an exact date for when the first batch might arrive.
“What we can say right now is that the company will be able to send its vaccine continuously every month. The amount will be based on discussions between the company and the Department of Disease Control. We can’t say the exact date we will get our first delivery from the company but we are confident that it will be ready by June 7.”
So far, AstraZeneca has delivered around 100,000 doses to Thailand, following a special request from the government in February. The pharmaceutical giant has confirmed to the Bangkok Post that it will be able to deliver additional doses next month. An AstraZeneca representative says a new supply chain for the Kingdom is nearly complete and will help to deliver supplies in Southeast Asia. The company says rigorous checks, including more than 60 different tests and reviews, apply to every batch to ensure it meets the company’s standards.
“We are currently waiting for the final reviews from the first batch of our Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in Thailand. We expect to have more information this week and to update the government of Thailand on a delivery schedule immediately afterwards. Ensuring the fastest high-quality production of the vaccine is our single most critical focus.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Motorbike death belived to be caused by face mask
PHOTO: Sanook.com
A motorbike driver in the northern Thai province of Uthai Thani has died from injuries he sustained after he drove into a utility pole. Witnesses said they saw a face mask covering the motorbike driver’s eyes and they believe it obstructed his vision, causing the crash.
Mew, a 43 year old Burmese national, had bought the motorbike only 1 hour previously to the accident. It was reported that the motorbike was still covered in plastic wrap from the bike shop. The accident occurred on a curved section of the road and a 10 metre long tyre mark was found trailing up to the site of the accident.
Witnesses at the scene attempted to “wake the man up”, and a local recuse team administered CPR, but the attempts were in vain. Mew died at the scene before they could get him to a hospital.
Thai media reports that Mew’s friends and coworkers had gone to look for him after he had been missing from a local factory for longer than expected. They were dismayed to learn that the accident they came upon was that of their missing coworker and friend.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Thailand
Thailand News Today | AZ vaccine doses postponed, new 1 minute Covid test | May 25
Thai government has rescheduled the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines 16 weeks after the first dose, The National University of Singapore says a breath test that can detect Covid-19 infection within a minute has been approved for use in the city state, 2 trains collided in KL, Malaysia leaving more than 200 people injured and Heavy rain to very heavy rain, is forecast for Southern Thailand from today for the rest of the week.
